Volkswagen T-Roc will be offered with a single 1.5-litre TSI Evo petrol engine developing 150 PS and 240 Nm, mated to a seven-speed DCT

Volkswagen’s first volume assault under the India 2.0 project will come from a compact SUV known as Taigun and it has been showcased in near-production form at the ongoing 2020 Auto Expo in Greater Noida. The German manufacturer has already announced its intentions to strengthen its domestic SUV portfolio as the T-Roc and Tiguan Allspace are on display at the India Expo Mart.

The T-Roc will make its showroom entry in the coming months, mostly in April 2020 and the pre-bookings have commenced. It will be positioned between the upcoming Taigun and Tiguan, and it has a premium exterior that is not too flashy or detrimental. As for dimensions, the T-Roc measures 4,234 mm in length, 1,819 mm in width and stands 1,573 mm tall with a wheelbase length of 2,590 mm.

The five-seater primarily targets audience in the European market and it will be brought into the country via Completely Built Up route from Spain. Expect the pricing to hover around Rs. 20 lakh to Rs. 22 lakh (ex-showroom) and initially it will be offered in limited numbers. Depending on the response, the VW T-Roc could be locally assembled in the near future.



While multiple powertrain choices are offered in the T-Roc across the globe, for India, the premium SUV will be sold with a single 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI Evo turbocharged petrol engine. It is good enough to develop a maximum power output of 150 PS and 240 Nm of peak torque. The engine will be connected to only a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

No manual gearbox will be on offer though as Volkswagen will introduce the T-Roc in fully-loaded trim. This also means that the 4Motion all-wheel-drive system won’t be part of the package and instead power will be transmitted to the front axle alone. As we have already said, it will be brimmed with upmarket equipment and a whole host of driver assistive and safety features.



The T-Roc will boast an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, leather seat upholstery, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, LED headlamp, six airbags, TPMS, ESC and so on.