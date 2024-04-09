Volkswagen Offering Discounts Of Over Rs. 2 Lakh This Month

Just like other manufacturers trying to woo their customers with creamy discounts, Volkswagen is following the same pattern; here are the offers for April 2024

The most exciting update before we reveal the offers, is that the director of Volkswagen’s India operations has given hints of a possible re-launch of the Polo hatchback in India. Before that, Volkswagen kept itself busy with the launch of the mid-life facelifts of the Taigun compact SUV and Virtus sedan. Several spy shots have popped up on the internet although it could be a new sub-4m SUV as well.

Coming to the offers, Volkswagen is offering impressive discounts on all their models including the Tiguan, Taigun and Virtus. These offers include cash discounts, exchange benefits and other means.

Starting with the Taigun, this SUV is being offered with benefits of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh. This includes a cash discount of up to Rs. 90,000 along with an exchange benefit of up to Rs. 40,000. Corporate discount adds another Rs. 20,000 into the equation. Fortunately, the mentioned benefits are offered on both MY23 and MY24 vehicles. What’s more interesting is that special editions like Taigun GT Edge Trail also get these discounts.

The game changer for the sedan market is the Virtus and its rivals include the Honda City, Hyundai Verna and its cousin, the Slavia. Volkswagen is offering benefits of up to Rs. 1.4 lakh with Virtus. The cash discount is Rs. 90,000 along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 30,000 and corporate benefits of Rs. 20,000. Similar to the SUV, both MY23 and MY24 models are offered with the mentioned discounts.

The highest discounts are being offered on its flagship, the Tiguan. The total benefits with Tiguan are up to a staggering Rs. 2.4 lakh. That includes Rs. 75,000 worth of cash discounts along with Rs. 75,000 worth of exchange benefits on MY23 Tiguan and Rs. 25,000 exchange benefits on MY24 Tiguan.

Apart from this the flagship SUV also gets a special four-year service package worth Rs. 90,000 which makes the overall benefits reach Rs. 2.4 lakh. In India, Tiguan gets only one engine option which is a 2.0L 4-cylinder petrol engine that produces 190 bhp and is mated to a 7-speed DSG transmission. While both Taigun and Virtus get the same 115 bhp 1.0L and 150 bhp 1.5L turbo-petrol engines. The transmission options include a 6MT, 6AT or a 7DSG based on the variant you choose.