Volkswagen ID.4 Makes India Debut, Launch This Year

Volkswagen ID.4 is expected to launch later this year in India via CBU route; offered in an expansive range globally

Speculations surrounding Volkswagen ID.4’s entry into India have existed for long and it has finally been showcased today at the Annual Brand Conference 2024. We do expect the German auto major to launch the ID.4 sometime later this year and it could be brought into the country via the CBU route taking advantage of the homologation relaxation to test the waters for premium EVs.

Based on the MEB platform, the VW ID.4 is the second model of the ID. series. The production version made its global debut in September 2020 as the first all-electric crossover SUV from the Volkswagen brand and its coupe variant is sold as the ID.5 in several foreign markets. Late last year, the ID.4 received a series of updates in Europe.

While no exterior changes were made, the claimed range increased by up to 556 km along with the addition of a new infotainment system, faster charging capabilities and a more powerful motor. The base variant features a 58 kWh battery pack while the rear-wheel drive variants come with a larger 77 kWh battery, coupled with a more powerful motor with a charging rate of 175 kW.

The Volkswagen ID.4 Pro is sold with a claimed driving range of 550 km on the WLTP cycle. The e-motor mounted at the back develops 282 hp and 545 Nm, marking an increase of 80 hp and 235 Nm over its predecessor for 2024. The ID.4 Pro 4Motion with twin electric motors has gained 20 more horses as well. Whatever the variant may be, the ID.4 Pro has a top speed of 180 kmph.

It also gets adaptive chassis control as an option. The range-topping ID.4 GTX performance variant is good enough to kick out 335 hp, courtesy of the 40 hp power boost compared to the old model. It can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just 5.4 seconds before topping out at 180 kmph (electronically limited).

The interior is equipped with a new 12.9-inch touchscreen display, positioned above the illuminated touch sliders. The equipment list comprises an all-digital instrument cluster and the optional augmented reality head-up display, voice assistance function, drive mode selector, Harman Kardon premium sound system with 480 Watts and 10 speakers and so on. It could compete with Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 upon arrival.