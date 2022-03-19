Volkswagen Holi Discounts [March 2022] – Polo, Vento, Taigun

This Holi season (in March 2022), Volkswagen is offering some interesting discounts and benefits on their cars in the Indian market

Volkswagen and its sister company Skoda have rolled out a few sweet deals and discounts on their cars in India this month. The two brands have a premium brand image in our market, and if you fancy yourself a new Skoda or Volkswagen car, then the following offers will surely pique your interest.

Volkswagen Polo has an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 on offer right now. Its sedan sibling – Vento – gets an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000. On both these cars, dealer level discounts are available, as both are set to be discontinued soon. VW Taigun is also available with an exchange bonus, worth Rs. 25,000.

On Tiguan, the German automaker is not offering any official deals. Interestingly, there are no official discounts available on Skoda cars in the Indian market right now, as per our dealer sources. For existing Volkswagen and Skoda customers, loyalty bonuses are available when purchasing a new car of the respective brands.

It should be noted that leftover units of Skoda Rapid should be available with considerable discounts. However, the availability should be first checked with your nearest dealership(s), as the car was discontinued in the Indian market a while ago.

VW will be discontinuing Vento in India following the launch of Virtus. We expect Polo to be axed very soon too, however, we’re not sure when and if its replacement hatchback will arrive in our market. We hope that the German automaker will launch the latest generation of Polo in India, as it would help rope enthusiasts back in.

Volkswagen & Skoda Holi Discounts – March 2022 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus Volkswagen Polo Dealer level discounts available Rs. 20,000 Volkswagen Vento Dealer level discounts available Rs. 25,000 Volkswagen Taigun – Rs. 25,000 Loyalty bonus available on all VW and Skoda cars

Also, VW is expected to launch two more vehicles in India soon. The manufacturer will bring in the facelifted Tiguan Allspace here soon, likely sometime this year. Other than that, the new Passat is also under consideration, and previously, it was spotted a few times during testing on Indian roads.