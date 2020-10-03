Volkswagen Group Could Sell Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Ducati – Report

VW Group is currently reviewing its portfolio, and the auto giant is considering selling the Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Ducati brands

Electric mobility is quickly gaining momentum, especially in the western markets like the US and Europe. All major automakers are working to develop mass-market EVs, which shall be sold as an alternative to traditional internal-combustion cars. Volkswagen Group is also shifting focus towards EVs, and is planning on restructuring its entire product and brand line-up.

VW’s Chief Executive Herbert Diess is currently looking at ways to fund the car giant’s move towards electric mobility for the production of affordable electric vehicles for its mass-market brands. For its low volume brands, it would be hard for the group to find and allocate resources necessary for the development of electric sportscars, supercars, and luxury cars.

Due to the massive scale of this operation, it is understandable that the company wishes to liberate some extra cash to fund its electric mobility plans. That said, selling the brands isn’t the only option under consideration. Volkswagen is also considering strategic alliances, restructuring, or listing the companies in question. The car giant’s management board will decide upon its strategy in November.

Recently, rumours have been circulating around the internet that VW could sell Bugatti to Croatian carmaker Rimac. Bugatti is a brand known for luxury and performance, responsible for hypercars like the Bugatti Chiron, and the Veyron as well. Rimac, on the other hand, isn’t a very popular name. The brand specialises in building electric sportscars, which will extend to Bugatti as well.

Interestingly, Porsche owns 15.5 per cent stake in Rimac, so VW might still have some influence over Bugatti after the sale, if it indeed happens. As for Lamborghini and Ducati, no buyers have been speculated yet, but rumours suggest that VW might sell the former by 2030. Lambo is known for its V10- and V12-powered supercars, while Ducati is known for its exotic motorcycles.

With emissions regulations becoming stricter every year, the Lamborghini will have to eventually switch to electric or hybrid powerplants. As for Ducati, things are a little more complicated. RnD for a low volume motorcycle brand can prove costly, and with VW being strapped for cash at the moment, spending money on Ducati wouldn’t be a smart decision.

Source