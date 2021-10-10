Volkswagen Discounts October 2021 – Polo, Vento, Taigun, T-Roc

This month (October 2021), Volkswagen is offering the Polo and Vento at special discounted prices, with a few other benefits

Volkswagen is offering some extremely attractive discounts on a few of its models in the Indian market. The manufacturer’s sales numbers were down last month by a significant margin, and these discounts and offers are expected to help boost sales a little before the arrival of the Diwali festive season.

VW Polo is available at a special discounted starting price of Rs. 5.89 lakh (Trendline trim). The Comfortline (1.0 MPI) grade has a special price tag of Rs. 6.89 lakh, while the Comfortline TSI trim level is priced at Rs. 7.6 lakh and Rs. 8.59 lakh for the manual and automatic variants, respectively.

As for the Polo TSI Highline, the manual variant is priced at Rs. 8.59 lakh and the automatic variant is priced at Rs. 9.75 lakh. The top-spec ‘GT’ trim has a special discounted price tag of Rs. 9.85 lakh. All variants of the Polo get an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000.

As for VW Vento, the manufacturer is offering its base (TSI Comfortline) grade at a discounted price of Rs. 8.99 lakh this month. The TSI Highline trim level is priced at Rs. 9.99 lakh for the manual variant and Rs. 11.79 lakh for the automatic variant of the sedan.

The Vento’s top-spec ‘TSI Highline Plus’ trim level gets a special discounted price of Rs. 11.49 lakh and Rs. 13.19 lakh for the manual and automatic variants, respectively. All variants of the Vento are available with an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000.

Volkswagen discounts – October 2021 Model Special discounted price (ex-showroom, New Delhi) Exchange bonus Volkswagen Polo Trendline Rs. 5.89 lakh Rs. 20,000 Volkswagen Polo Comfortline Rs. 6.89 lakh Rs. 20,000 Volkswagen Polo TSI Comfortline Rs. 7.6 lakh (MT)/Rs. 8.59 lakh (AT) Rs. 20,000 Volkswagen Polo TSI Highline Rs. 8.59 lakh (MT)/Rs. 9.75 lakh (AT) Rs. 20,000 Volkswagen Polo GT Rs. 9.85 lakh Rs. 20,000 Volkswagen Vento TSI Comfortline Rs. 8.99 lakh Rs. 25,000 Volkswagen Vento TSI Highline Rs. 9.99 lakh (MT)/Rs. 11.79 lakh (AT) Rs. 25,000 Volkswagen Vento TSI Highline Plus Rs. 11.49 lakh (MT)/Rs. 13.19 lakh (AT) Rs. 25,000 Volkswagen Taigun 0 0 Volkswagen T-Roc 0 0 Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 0 0

All other Volkswagen cars – Taigun, T-Roc, and Tiguan Allspace – do not get any special discounts this month. All existing VW owners get additional loyalty discounts upon the purchase of a new one.