UVs Dominated In Top 25 Sep Sales With 14 Models – 138k+ Combined Sales

A total of ten SUVs and four MUVs/MPVs feature in the top 25 sales charts for the month of September 2022 with combined sales of over 1.38 lakh units

The industry automotive industry recorded positive YoY sales growth in the month of September 2022 due to a number of reasons as semiconductor issues hampering production have eased a bit and the difficulties faced during the health crisis are nearly no more. Moreover, recent months have witnessed a slew of new launches from big brands to attract customers.

The festive season is known for evoking positive buying sentiments across the board and the carmakers are certainly capitalising on the opportunity as passenger Vehicle despatches were on an all-time high in the month of September 22 and they got past the 3.5 lakh milestone for the first time in history with a volume increase of over 89 per cent.

When we look at the top 25 cars sold in India last month, the build up in a new trend is more than apparent as utility vehicle sales are skyrocketing. So much so that the UVs dominated the proceedings with 14 models – 10 SUVs and 4 MUVs/MPVs – with combined volume numbers of more than 1.38 lakh units across different segments and price ranges.

The compact and midsize SUV segments have been highly popular in recent years due to their practicality, spacious nature and features on offer despite the steady increase in vehicle prices. Tata Motors recorded its highest-ever monthly sales in September 2022 courtesy of the good reception for the Nexon and Punch sub-4m SUVs.

Their combined sales stood at well over 26,000 units. The Brezza was the most sold SUV in the country and it finished fourth in the overall sales table with 15,445 units against 1,874 units with a massive YoY growth of 724 per cent. The Hyundai Creta and Venue were the other SUVs that finished within the top ten.

The South Korean brand Kia had three UVs and Mahindra with four within the top 25 last month. The Kia Seltos, Kia Sonet, Mahindra Scorpio, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Mahindra Bolero, Toyota Innova Crysta, Mahindra XUV300, Mahindra XUV700 and Kia Carens held the flags up high for the UV segment.