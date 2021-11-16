UV Sales In FY2022 (April-Oct) – Maruti Leads Hyundai, Mahindra, Kia, Tata

Maruti Suzuki finished on top in the UV sales charts so far this FY ahead of Hyundai, Mahindra, Kia, Tata Motors, Toyota and Renault

In the current financial year, Maruti Suzuki is leading the UV sales charts with a cumulative domestic tally of 1,62,160 units as against 1,02,702 units during the same period last FY with YoY volume growth of 58 per cent. Almost all the brands recorded positive growth as the industry is making recovery and the SUV segments are performing well in the market.

The Ertiga, Vitara Brezza and S-Cross are the major players for the company in the passenger UV space. Courtesy of the Venue and Creta, Hyundai finished in the second position when the sales numbers in the period between April and October 2021 are considered as 1,41,238 units were sold against 98,261 units with a 44 per cent YoY increase.

Mahindra & Mahindra has an extensive SUV range and it will expand the portfolio alongside bringing in new products over the next five years consistent basis. The second-generation Thar debuted late last year while the XUV700 was launched less than a couple of months ago, and both have been well received amongst customers judging by their booking tally.

Brands (YoY) FY2022 Sales (Apr-Oct) FY2021 Sales (Apr-Oct) 1. Maruti Suzuki (58%) 1,62,160 1,02,702 2. Hyundai (44%) 1,41,238 98,261 3. Mahindra (62%) 1,12,050 68,988 4. Kia (54%) 1,04,714 67,988 5. Tata Motors (203%) 74,120 24,424 6. Toyota (106%) 52,570 25,566 7. Renault (68%) 35,264 20,986 8. MG (56%) 21,783 13,965 9. Nissan (2205%) 21,297 924 10. Ford (-24%) 13,812 18,182 11. Skoda (841%) 9,319 990 12. FCA (163%) 6,827 2,593 13. Volkswagen (249%) 5,011 1,437 14. Honda (2%) 4,647 4,547

M&M posted a total of 1,12,050 units as against 68,988 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a YoY volume jump of 62 per cent. Kia India slotted in at fourth with 1,04,714 units as against 67,988 units with a 54 per cent YoY surge. Tata Motors finished fifth with 74,120 units against 24,424 units with a 203 per cent YoY volume increase.

However, the sales numbers are only for the months from April to September 2021. Toyota Kirloskar Motor posted 52,570 units against 25,566 units during the same period last financial year with a 106 per cent YoY increase while Renault India slotted in at seventh with 35,264 units against 20,986 units in FY2021 (April to October 2020) with a 68 per cent YoY volume increase.

MG Motor India came in at eighth with 21,783 units against 13,965 units with 56 per cent growth and it finished ahead of Nissan, Ford, Skoda, FCA, Volkswagen and Honda.