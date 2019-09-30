Upto Rs. 2.5 Lakh Festive Discounts On Sedans – Civic, Rapid, Ciaz, Vento

Carmakers are offering huge discounts across their sedan portfolio and here we bring you the best deals ahead of Diwali

With Diwali just around the corner, automobile manufacturers are offering hefty discounts to lure in new customers into their fold and particularly the sedans are more attractive ranging more than Rs. 1 lakh discounts and benefits.

The Civic launched earlier this year comes with up to Rs. 2.5 lakh discount for the diesel variant while the petrol model is sold with up to Rs. 2 lakh discounts. Its rival, the Elantra which is getting a facelift in the coming days, is retailed with up to Rs. 2 lakh discount.

It includes Rs. 1.25 lakh cash discount and Rs. 75,000 exchange bonus. Another D-segment executive sedan, Toyota Corolla Altis, gets up to Rs. 1.7 lakh discounts while Volkswagen’s Vento sees discounts of up to Rs. 1.25 lakh.

Sedans Pre-Diwali Festive Discounts Honda Civic Rs 2.5 Lakh (Diesel) / Upto Rs 2 Lakh (Petrol) Hyundai Elantra Rs 2 Lakh (Rs 1.25 Lakh Cash + 75K Exchange) Toyota Corolla Altis Rs 1.7 Lakh (1 Lakh Cash + 50K Corporate + 20K Exchange) Volkswagen Vento Rs 1.25 Lakh (Rs 50K Cash + 20K Exchange + 15K Corporate + 10K Loyalty + Dealer End Benefits) Skoda Rapid DSG Automatic Price of Manual Transmission Hyundai Xcent Rs 1 Lakh+ (60K Cash + 30K Exchange + 5000 Corporate + Dealer End Benefits) Maruti Ciaz Diesel Rs 90K (Rs 25K Cash Discount + 5 Year Warranty + Rs 10K Corporate + Rs 30K Exchange Bonus + Dealer End Benefits) Honda City Rs 90K (Rs 30K Cash + Rs 32K Exchange + Rs 16K Loyalty Discount + Rs 8000 Corporate + Dealer End Deals) Volkswagen Ameo Cup Comfortline Based Model with Alloy Wheel at Rs 6.19 Lakh Discounted Price. Additional Rs 20K Exchange + Rs 10K Loyalty + Rs 10K Corporate

It includes Rs. 50,000 cash, Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 15,000 corporate bonus among others. The DSG automatic variant of the Skoda Rapid is offered at the same price as the manual version.

Another Hyundai sedan getting massive discount deals is the Xcent as it is sold with up to Rs. 1 lakh discounts that include Rs. 60,000 cash discounts, Rs. 30,000 exchange bonus, Rs. 5,000 corporate offer and other dealer end benefits.

The diesel version of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz gets up to Rs. 90,000 discounts. It comprises of Rs. 25,00 cash discount, Rs. 10,000 corporate offer, Rs. 30,000 exchange bonus and warranty of five years.

Honda Cars India’s popular City sedan comes with the same level of discounts as the Ciaz diesel at Rs. 90,000 including Rs. 30,000 cash discount, Rs. 32,000 exchange bonus, Rs. 16,000 loyalty discount and Rs. 8,000 corporate offer.

The Comfortline variant of the Volkswagen Ameo Cup Edition with alloy wheels is sold at a discounted price of Rs. 6.19 Lakh, besides additional Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus, Rs. 10,000 corporate offer.