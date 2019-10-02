Upto Rs. 1 Lakh Festive Discounts On Hatchbacks – Swift, Alto, Santro, Jazz

Even the popular hatchbacks are offered with big discounts and we have listed some of the lucrative ones down below

Manufacturers across different segments are offering huge discounts and benefits ahead of Diwali to capitalise on the positive buying sentiments that generally exist among the customers during this auspicious period.

Hatchbacks Pre-Diwali Discounts 2019 2nd gen Hyundai Grand i10 Rs 1 Lakh+ (60K Cash Discount + 30k Exchange + Rs 5000 Corporate + Dealer End Benefits) Volkswagen Polo Rs 80K+ Benefits (Upto Rs 50K Cash + 20K Exchange + 10K Loyalty + Corporate) Mahindra KUV100 K6, K8 Rs 70K Benefits (Rs 35K Cash + Rs 29K Exchange + Basic Accessory Kit + Dealer End) Maruti Alto 800, Alto K10, Celerio Rs 70K Benefits (Rs 40K Cash + 20K Exchange + Corporate Discount + Rs 5000 Price reduction due to Corporate Rate Tax Cut) Honda Jazz Rs 65K Benefits (Rs 25K Cash + 25K Exchange + Rs 5000 Corporate + Dealer End Benefits) Hyundai Elite I20 Sportz Plus, Asta Rs 65K Benefits (Rs 40K Cash + 20K Exchange + Rs 5000 Corporate) Hyundai Santro Rs 65K Benefits (Rs 30K Cash + Rs 20K Exchange + Rs Rs 5000 Corporate + 4th Year Warranty) Maruti Ignis Rs 65K Benefits (Rs 30K Cash + Rs 20K Exchange + Rs 7000 Corporate + Rs 5000 Price Reduction due to Corporate Rate Tax Cut + Dealer End Benefits) Ford Freestyle Rs 65K Benefits (Rs 30K Cash + Rs 15K Exchange + Rs 5000 as Women Special + Rs 4000 Corporate + Dealer End Benefits on Insurance OD Premium Discount) (Dealer Level)

