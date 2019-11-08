Mahindra is selling its SUVs in November 2019 with attractive discounts across the range and check them out below!

Mahindra & Mahindra is offering a range of discounts across its portfolio in the month of November 2019. The Trip version of the KUV100 focussing on the cab aggregators is sold with Rs. 31,000 cash discount and Rs. 17,500 exchange bonus taking the total to Rs. 48,500.

The regular KUV100 Nxt is retailed with up to Rs. 40,000 cash discount, Rs. 29,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 worth accessories while the pre-facelifted TUV300 comes with up to Rs. 57,000 cash discount, Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 worth accessories – up to Rs. 77,000.

The P4 variant of the TUV300 Plus gets benefits of up to Rs. 65,000 (Rs. 40,000 cash discount and Rs. 25,000 exchange bonus). The Bolero Power Plus, on the other hand, is sold with Rs. 15,000 cash discount, Rs. 10,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 3,500 worth accessories this month. The ABS version of Mahindra Thar gains Rs. 14,000 cash discount.

Mahindra Models Offers In November 2019 KUV100 Trip Rs 31K Cash + Rs 17.5K Exchange Bonus KUV100 Nxt Upto Rs 40K Cash + Rs 29K Exchange Bonus + Rs 5000 Accessories TUV300 (Pre Facelift) Upto Rs 57K Cash + Rs 15K Exchange Bonus + Rs 5000 Accessories TUV300 Plus P4 Rs 40K Cash Discount + Rs 25K Exchange Bonus Bolero Power Plus Rs 15K Cash + Rs 10K Exchange Bonus + Rs 3500 Accessories Thar ABS Rs 14,000 Cash Discount XUV300 5 Year Warranty + Rs 15K Exchange Bonus Marazzo Over Rs 50K Benefits (M4). Rs. 1 Lakh Benefits on M6 Rs. 1.5 Lakh Benefits on M8 Scorpio Rs 40K Cash + Rs 30K Exchange Bonus XUV500 Upto Rs 44K Cash + Rs 40K Exchange Alturas G4 Rs 37K Cash Discount + 5 Year Warranty + Rs 19K Accessories + Rs 50K Exchange Bonus

The XUV300 launched only earlier this year is sold with Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus, five-year warranty and a basic accessory kit. The Marazzo has been on sale in the past year with decent success and the M4 grade is currently sold with more than Rs. 50,000 benefits, up to Rs. 1 lakh and Rs. 1.5 lakh benefits on M6 and M8 variants.

Barring the entry-level variant, the Mahindra Scorpio comes with Rs. 40,000 cash discount and Rs. 30,000 exchange bonus across the range. Except for the W3 grade, the XUV500 gets up to Rs. 84,000 discounts – Rs. 44,000 cash discount and Rs. 40,000 in exchange bonus.

The flagship Alturas G4 that competes against Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour gets Rs. 37,000 cash discount, Rs. 50,000 exchange bonus, Rs. 19,000 worth accessories and warranty for five years in the November 2019 year-end discounts. All the above-mentioned discounts are applicable on select models in a limited period at Delhi, NCR.