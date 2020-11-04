Updated TVS Apache RTR4V 200 Launched With 3 Ride Modes, Priced At Rs. 1.31 Lakh

2021 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V gets segment-first riding modes, adjustable front Showa suspension, brake and clutch levers and so on

TVS Motor Company has today announced an updated version of its Apache RTR 200 4V, priced at Rs. 1.31 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The Apache series comprises of 160 2V, 160 4V, 180 2V, 200 4V and RR310. The journey began back in 2005 and the homegrown brand was the first to introduce fuel injection technology and it was followed by the segment-first ABS. The Apache RTR 200 4V entered the domestic scenes in 2016 and it has become one of the most popular naked streetfighters in India over the years.

Moreover, the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, launched in 2018, has become another success story for the Hosur-based manufacturer. Earlier this year, the BSVI compliant RR310 broke into the scenes and it features many upgrades including four riding modes, Bluetooth connectivity, GTT tech, TFT colour instrument cluster, and so on.

While a lot of us expected a brand new Apache RTR 180 4V, TVS has had other ideas as the updated Apache RTR 200 4V has come to the fore with inclusion of new technologies. It features three riding modes: Sport, Urban and Rain alongside a dedicated ride mode switch and switch on the fly ability.

It also gets the first-in-segment adjustable front suspension sourced from Showa and is accompanied by adjustable levers (three step adjustable brake and clutch levers). Some of the key technologies, the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V has are Fi tech, slipper clutch, TVS SmartXonnect Bluetooth connectivity, Glide Through Technology, dual-channel ABS system (and single-channel ABS), radial tyre and LED headlamp with LED Daytime Running Lights.

To make the offering more interesting, TVS has also added a new matte blue colour scheme, which is said to be inspired by TVS one make racing series and it accompanies the Glossy Black and Pearl White colours that already exist. The 2021 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V comes as part of the celebration of four million Apache customers.

TVS says the Urban mode offers optimum power and control, while on the Rain mode, the naked streetfighter will have its ABS tuned for sharp response, and the Sport mode has track level characteristics in mind with maximum grunt and performance (higher top speed on this mode).