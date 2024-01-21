Updated Tata Punch ICE Launching Next Year – Known Details

The upcoming Punch facelift will borrow styling cues from the newer Tata cars and will look significantly different from the recently launched Punch EV

The Tata Punch is currently one of the best-selling cars in the brand’s portfolio and not only offers impressive capabilities and practicality but is also one of the safest cars in India. While Tata Motors recently introduced the new Tata Punch EV with revised exterior styling and a brand new platform, the new Punch facelift will be coming to India in 2025. First introduced in 2021, the Tata Punch is positioned as a direct rival to cars like the Hyundai Exter and the Maruti Ignis and will soon be due for a mid-life update.

As part of the mid-life update, the new Punch facelift, just like the recently introduced Nexon and Harrier facelifts, is likely to get the brand’s new design language which is largely dominated by fresh and aggressive front fascia and other minor updates to the side profile and rear styling. Likewise, the new Punch is also expected to get a new headlight design along with updated bumpers and tail lights.

There will however be a number of changes that will distinguish the ICE models from the electric versions including a different front grille design, exclusive alloy wheel design and separate colour schemes. Furthermore, the Punch EV will also boast a different set of features to widen the gap between the similarities of the petrol and EV models.

Inside, the new Punch facelift is expected to get an updated dashboard layout with a new free-standing infotainment system along with a new digital instrument console and updated touch-based HVAC controls. Other than this, the upcoming Punch facelift is also likely to offer features like a sunroof, ventilated front seats, wireless charging, air-purifier, cooled glovebox and push-button start. Tata’s new two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo is also likely to replace the current three-spoke unit in the Punch.

Under the hood, the Punch facelift is likely to get the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine which comes mated to either a 5-speed manual or an AMT transmission. In addition to this, the Punch CNG versions will also be launched alongside the standard petrol variants.

While the official launch timeline is yet to be revealed, we expect Tata to launch the new Punch in the second half of 2025. Needless to say, the new Punch facelift will be slightly more expensive than the current iteration and will be positioned as a capable, compact and well-built urban SUV.