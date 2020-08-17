Updated Price List Of TVS Apache Range (August 2020)

As of now, the TVS Apache range consists of RTR 160 2V, RTR 160 4V, RTR 180, RTR 200 4V as well as the flagship RR 310

TVS Motor Company is currently one of the largest two-wheeler manufacturers in the Indian market, and has already ventured into a host of mass-market motorcycle and scooter spaces. The Apache range of motorcycles is TVS’ premium sub-brand that consists of five bikes, ranging from an engine capacity of 160 cc to 312.2 cc.

TVS recently hiked the prices of its entire Apache series for the second time since the launch of BS6 versions. Take a look at the updated price list of the TVS Apache range in August 2020 below –

Model Engine Specs Price* Apache RTR 160 2V 159.7 cc | 15.53 PS | 13.9 Nm Rs 98,050,

Rs 1.01 lakh (Rear disc) Apache RTR 160 4V 159.7 cc | 16.02 PS | 14.12 Nm Rs 1.04 lakh

Rs 1.07 lakh (Rear disc) Apache RTR 180 177.4 cc | 16.79 PS | 15.5 Nm Rs 1.05 lakh Apache RTR 200 4V 197.75 cc | 20.5 PS | 16.8 Nm Rs 1.29 lakh Apache RR 310 312.2 cc | 34 PS | 27.3 Nm Rs 2.45 lakh

*All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

The RTR 160 2V is the entry-level Apache motorcycle on sale, and is now priced at Rs 98,050 and Rs 1.01 lakh for the standard and rear-disc variant respectively. On the other hand, the RTR 160 4V retails at Rs 1.04 lakh for the standard and Rs 1.07 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) for rear-disc model.

The RTR 160 2V uses a 159.7 cc, 4-stroke, air-cooled, 2V motor rated at 15.53 PS/13.9 Nm, while the 4V version draws power from a 159.7 cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled 4V engine that puts out 16.02 PS and 14.12 Nm. Then comes the Apache RTR 180, which draws power from a 177.4 cc single-cylinder engine that generates 16.79 PS of max power and 15.5 Nm of peak torque. The 180 cc bike is priced at Rs 1.05 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Apache RTR 200 4V is now priced at Rs 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom), and continues to rival the likes of the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and the KTM 200 Duke. The bike gets a 197.75 cc engine that makes 20.5 PS and 16.8 Nm.

On the other hand, the RR 310 continues to be the flagship Apache motorcycle on sale. The fully-faired sports bike comes equipped with a 312.2 single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that churns out 34 PS of maximum power along with 27.3 Nm of peak torque. The said motorcycle is currently retailed at a base price of Rs 2.45 lakh (ex-showroom).