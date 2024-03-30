Updated Hyundai Santa Cruz Pickup Debuts, More 4X4 Capable

The 2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz comes with redesigned exterior and interior surfaces, as well as updated infotainment and advanced driver assistance systems

Hyundai has revealed the updated Santa Cruz pickup truck at the New York International Auto Show. The 2025 Santa Cruz comes with redesigned exterior and interior surfaces, as well as updated infotainment and advanced driver assistance systems. Designed in California, this model will be available at Hyundai dealerships across the United States starting this summer.

The new model has become bolder in terms of design and is now a more capable off-roading machine with XRT trims available with all-terrain 245/60 R18 rubber and front tow hooks as its approach angle has been increased and it runs on wrench-inspired 18-inch alloy wheels. It features more vertical lines and redesigned headlamps that frame a menacing new grille, incorporated with larger chambers and new LED DRLs.

The other highlights in the XRT trim are XRT-specific bumper designs, front grille, Surround View Monitor and Blind-Spot View Monitor and XRT logo debossed on front upper seatbacks. Moving onto the inside, the new panoramic curved display houses an optional 12.3-inch driver information cluster and a 12.3-inch audio-video navigation system with enhanced convenience and functionality.

Furthermore, the centre stack controls have been redesigned to be more ergonomic, featuring additional physical switchgear for frequently used audio and HVAC functions. The new instrument panel of the Santa Cruz features strong horizontal and vertical shapes that complement the refreshed exterior design, ensuring a cohesive look throughout the vehicle.

It offers added storage options, including a new shelf located above the glovebox. As standard, the Santa Cruz comes equipped with a 2.5L direct-injected in-line four-cylinder engine delivering 191 horsepower, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. There is an option for a 2.5L direct-injected turbocharged engine, boasting 281 horsepower, and paired with an eight-speed wet dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The DCT comes with steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters. For the 2025 model year, the 2.5L turbocharged powertrain introduces a new tow mode. The eight-speed AT delivers quick and crisp shifts. Additionally, it features a multi-disc and individually controlled hydraulic channel torque converter. The transmission includes a downsized oil pump and double ball bearings to minimise frictional losses, thereby optimising efficiency and performance. Both engines offer HTRAC all-wheel drive capability.