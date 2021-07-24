Updated Hero Glamour Teased With H-shaped LED DRL, Launching Soon

Hero MotoCorp is prepping to launch the updated Hero Glamour in the Indian market, and it will come with LED headlamps with LED DRL

Hero MotoCorp has just launched the Glamour Xtec in the Indian market. Nevertheless, the manufacturer is not planning to take a break, and it has released a new teaser image of the upcoming Hero Glamour. While the Xtec is a different trim altogether, the updated Glamour will replace the outgoing model.

In the teaser image, an LED headlamp can be seen with a sharp-looking H-shaped LED DRL. Also, a text reads as “Turn Them On.” It is evident that Hero is betting big on the LED headlamps. While the headlamps feature all-LED lighting elements, the turn indicators are conventional halogen units.

Moreover, the silhouette of the motorcycle can be seen in the teaser image. The profile of the tank and the seat make our guesses inevitably correct that it is the updated Hero Glamour. When looked closely, the ‘Glamour’ decal is visible in the image around the turn signals.

In comparison to the newly launched Glamour Xtec, the updated avatar of the regular Glamour will be slightly different. Most likely, it will be missing out on Bluetooth connectivity. With minor design changes, it will look fresh and will appeal to a wider audience than the Glamour Xtec with its lower price tag.

Pricing for the Glamour Xtec starts at Rs. 78,900 (ex-showroom) for the drum brake variant, while the more expensive disc brake trim retails for Rs. 83,500 (ex-showroom). In contrast, the outgoing model is retailed at Rs 74,900 (ex-showroom). With the updates, expect the price to increase by Rs. 1,000-2,000. The Glamour Xtec is the first motorcycle in its segment to come with turn-by-turn navigation support, as it borrows its instrument console from the bigger Xpulse 200.

Powering the Glamour Xtec is a 124.7 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that develops 10.87 Hp of peak power and 10.6 Nm of max torque. It gets a 5-speed gearbox, along with the Hero’s i3S engine start-stop system. These mechanicals will remain the same on the updated Glamour as well. Talking of its launch timeline, it is likely to go on sale sometime soon.