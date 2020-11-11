Updated Ford Endeavour Revealed; Likely India Bound

Ford Endeavour has gained a new front grille with chrome inserts along with other subtle updates and it could be launched in India sometime next year

The Endeavour is sold in some of the international markets as the Everest and is based on the highly popular Ranger pickup truck. The full-sized SUV has received a minor update in the Thai market and we do expect the model to reach India in the coming months as it is indeed brought into the country via Completely Knocked Down route from Thailand.

The design revisions are concentrated on the front fascia as the new Ford Endeavour comes with a meshed grille having honeycomb pattern. The chrome embellishment has helped in bringing a dynamic appeal to the premium SUV and it complements the Everest inscription on the bonnet and the Outside Rear View Mirrors as well as the door handles are finished in chrome.

The American manufacturer did not introduce any more cosmetic updates as the horizontal wraparound LED tail lamps and other design details stay similar. In Thailand, the Endeavour derives power from a 2.0-litre twin turbocharged Diesel engine, which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 213 PS and 500 Nm of peak torque.

The entry-level variants are equipped with the same engine carrying a single turbocharger, and it pumps out a maximum power output of 170 PS and 420 Nm as in India. It is mated to a ten-speed automatic transmission. The Endeavour plays second fiddle to the Toyota Fortuner in terms of garnering volumes and it could be in for a major upgrade as the next generation appears to be in the works globally.

Recently, Ford introduced the Endeavour Sport edition in India to counteract the Fortuner TRD edition. Priced at Rs. 35.10 lakh (ex-showroom), it gets blackened honeycomb front grille with chrome slats, black inserted front and rear bumpers, black alloy wheels, ORVM caps, fender badging and roof rails, etc.

It is based on the Titanium+ grade and features an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, dual-zone climate control, eight-way adjustable powered front seats, ESC, ambient lighting, TPMS, handsfree tailgate, panoramic sunroof, cruise control and so on.