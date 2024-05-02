Updated 2024 Isuzu V-Cross Prestige Z Launched At Rs. 26.91 Lakh

The 2024 Isuzu V-Cross range gets new safety features and enhanced rear occupant comfort while no mechanical changes have been made

The latest V-Cross Z Prestige variants receive design updates with several styling elements finished in a dark grey shade. The original design of the pickup truck was inspired by the ‘Cyborg – Orca’ and the refreshed appeal encompasses wedge-shaped fascia end, muscular and flared arches seamlessly flowing to the rear.

The Active Safety features list comprises Traction Control System (TCS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Descent Control (HDC) and Hill Start Assist (HSA) now introduced in all the manual transmission equipped models too. The TCS automatically applies brakes upon identifying the wheel losing grip on the road while the ESC helps prevent the vehicle from spinning out due to the loss of road traction.

The Hill Descent Control maintains the vehicle range of 4 to 30 kmph to avoid over-speeding while driving downhill and the Hill Start Assist feature reduces chances of rear collision on slopes. The Japanese manufacturer says it has enhanced the rear occupant comfort with a more inclined backrest design.

To improve the Passive Safety system, all models now feature ‘Rear Seat Occupant Detection Sensors’ and include a ‘3-Point Seat Belt for each of the three rear seat occupants’ as standard equipment. Moreover, these models are equipped with a seat belt warning buzzer for rear seat passengers, accompanied by an indicator icon on the dashboard instrumentation cluster.

This warning system alerts the driver if any rear seat occupant is not wearing their seat belt, promoting a safer journey for everyone on board. The inclusion of these safety features underscores a commitment to passenger safety and encourages compliance with seat belt usage. With a seating design change, the rear seats now offer a higher degree of inclination bringing a more comfortable seating posture.

Speaking on the launch, Toru Kishimoto – Deputy Managing Director, Isuzu Motors India, said, “We are proud to have set the benchmark in presenting India with its first ever lifestyle adventure utility vehicle and our passenger vehicles range of pick-ups have been consistently well-received since launch. We are happy to carry forward this success story.”

The 2024 Isuzu V-Cross range is priced at Rs. 21,19,900 for the Hi-Lander, Rs. 25,51,700 for the V-Cross Z and Rs. 26,91,700 for the V-Cross Z Prestige (ex-showroom, Chennai). The bookings are open for these models from today and deliveries will commence soon according to the brand.