Updated 2024 Honda CBR400R Breaks Cover, India Bound?

Honda unveils 2024 CBR400R with sharper design, tech upgrades, & performance tweaks. Get all the details & why it’s a missed opportunity

Honda has pulled the wraps off the 2024 edition of the CBR400R, a sportbike set to captivate the Japanese market with its enticing blend of style, connectivity, and performance. Officially launching on March 21, this two-wheeled marvel comes with subtle design updates and advanced features, making it a formidable contender in the competitive world of entry-level sportbikes.

The CBR400R receives a sleek makeover, with minor design tweaks around the headlamp, featuring winglets reminiscent of the flagship CBR1000RR-R. The motorcycle boasts a 5-inch Bluetooth-enabled TFT instrument console. The integration of the Honda RoadSync app elevates the riding experience, offering seamless smartphone connectivity for calls, messages, music, and turn-by-turn navigation.

Two striking liveries will be on offer – red with white and blue graphics, and a matte black option. The motorcycle exudes agility with its aerodynamically sculpted design, revamped headlamp cowl, and strategically placed ducts with winglets and slits. That said, the seating position isn’t too aggressive, with a slight forward lean on the rider’s triangle. This will ensure a good balance between sportiness and comfort.

The 2024 Honda CBR400R retains its potent 399cc parallel-twin motor, generating 45.4 bhp of peak power and 38 Nm of maximum torque. Mated to a six-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch, this powerhouse ensures both quick acceleration and smooth cruising capabilities. The claimed fuel efficiency of 28.1 kmpl, as per WMTC standards, adds practicality to its performance. A notable addition here is the traction control system, enhancing safety on low-traction surfaces.

The new CBR400R is currently limited to the Japanese market only, and that will likely remain the case, the same as the previous year’s model. It is priced at 863,500 yen (approximately Rs. 4.77 lakh) in its home market.

While Honda has no immediate plans to introduce it in India, it would have been a strong rival to the likes of the Yamaha YZF-R3, Aprilia RS 457, Kawasaki Ninja 400, and the KTM RC390. That said, we do have our hopes up for the arrival of the new CBR500R and CBR650R, both of which are expected to go on sale in the Indian market sometime this year.