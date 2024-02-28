Updated 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 & NS160 – Top 5 Things

The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and NS160 have gained a new LED headlamp and DRLs along with a new LCD instrument console

Bajaj Pulsar nameplate has been popular amongst enthusiasts for nearly two decades and it has dominated the sales charts with motorcycles spread across different engine capacities. For 2024, the homegrown manufacturer has brought in notable updates to the Pulsar NS200 and NS160 and here are the five things you should know about them:

1. Price & Colours:

The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 comes with a price tag of 1,57,427 while the Pulsar NS160 is priced at 1,45,792 an increase of around Rs. 8,000 and Rs. 9,000 respectively. Both models are sold in three paint schemes namely Brooklyn Black, Pearl Metallic White, and Racing Red. Additionally, the new Pulsar NS125 is now available at 1,04,922 (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

2. LCD Console & Bluetooth Connectivity:

The revised NS200 and NS160 are equipped with a Bluetooth-enabled reverse monochromatic LCD instrument cluster. This feature enables riders to connect their mobile devices, facilitating notifications and call management while on the go. In addition, both models are integrated with a turn-by-turn navigation system and riders can charge their phones on the go using the built-in USB charging port.

3. Real-time Riding Insights:

Both models now feature dynamic fuel statistics and a gear position indicator. Riders can conveniently access real-time updates on fuel consumption, average fuel economy and gear position directly on the digital console. These features are complemented by the Bajaj Connect App, providing a comprehensive view of the motorcycle’s performance.

4. New LED Headlamp, LED DRLs & LED Turn Indicators:

With new integrated LED Daytime Running Lights, LED headlamps and LED turn signals, these motorcycles provide enhanced visibility on the road, especially during night rides. Moreover, the sharp design of the LED elements adds to the visual appeal.

5. No Mechanical Changes:

The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 uses a 160.3 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine, delivering a maximum power output of 17.03 bhp and a peak torque rating of 14.6 Nm. On the other hand, the new NS200 is powered by a 199.5 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, producing 24.13 bhp and 18.74 Nm of torque. The former is mated to a five-speed transmission while the latter gets a six-speed unit.