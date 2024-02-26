Updated 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS160, NS200 Launched At Rs. 1.46 Lakh

2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200 have gained new LED headlamps and LED DRLs, LED turn signals and a new digital console; no mechanical changes made

Bajaj Auto has introduced the updated Pulsar NS160 and NS200 in the domestic market, following a set of teasers released recently. The duo follows the launch of the 2024MY N150 and N160 with the inclusion of a new LCD instrument console. However, the additions to the Pulsar NS160 and NS200 are slightly more substantial, bringing a refreshed vibe.

More interestingly, it has been only nearly a year since the NS200 received updates such as upside-down front forks, dual-channel ABS system, fresh decals and graphics, new alloy wheels, and an updated semi-digital console featuring a gear position indicator and distance-to-empty indicator. This time around, the homegrown auto major has given all LED lighting to the NS series for the first time.

The move comes just a few months before the arrival of what has been branded the biggest Pulsar ever, the NS400 (or N400) and we can safely assume that the upcoming flagship naked streetfighter will also boast LED lighting all around. Back to the 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200, the updates have resulted in price increases of Rs. 9,000 and Rs. 8,000 respectively.

The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 costs Rs. 1.46 lakh while the larger NS200 carries a sticker tag of Rs. 1.55 lakh (ex-showroom). The new LED headlamp and integrated thunderbolt-like vertical LED Daytime Running Lights on either side add to the more modern appeal. They are accompanied by a new LCD instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity and sharper LED turn indicators.

The fully digital console is the same unit found in the updated Pulsar N150 and N160. With no mechanical changes, the NS160 is powered by a 160.3 cc single-cylinder engine developing a maximum power output of 17.03 bhp and a peak torque rating of 14.6 Nm. The new NS200 is equipped with a 199.5 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, kicking out 24.13 bhp and 18.74 Nm.

The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 competes directly with the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and Hero Xtreme 160 4V while the Pulsar NS200 takes on TVS’ Apache RTR 200 4V, Honda Hornet 2.0 and others.