Updated 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 To Launch On April 10

The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 will get new features such as traction control, a new digital instrument console, USD front forks, etc

Bajaj Auto will introduce the updated version of the Pulsar N250 on April 10, 2024 in the Indian market. The motorcycle will get a host of updates over the outgoing model as new features will be added to the lineup but no powertrain changes are expected. Spied testing a few times already, it will precede the launch of the industry-first CNG motorcycle by the middle of the year while a 400 cc flagship Pulsar is also arriving in the coming months.

The Bajaj Pulsar N250 made its debut in late 2021 and has garnered positive feedback since its launch. Spy images reveal the adoption of upside-down forks at the front, replacing the conventional telescopic units, while the rear remains to have a monoshock setup. The USD forks bear resemblances to those seen in the recently refreshed Bajaj Pulsar NS200.

The inclusion of upside-down forks is expected to significantly improve the handling and agility of the naked. Another noteworthy enhancement is the inclusion of an all-digital instrument console, similar to the one featured in the 2024 NS200 – equipped with Bluetooth connectivity. In addition to these updates, Bajaj could introduce new colour schemes, revised switchgear and body graphics.

To further enhance its VFM proposition, the Chakan-based brand will also add in traction control system and three levels of dual-channel ABS including a switchable rear. The rear will boast a wider tyre section and petal-type discs will also be incorporated. However, no changes are expected in the powertrain department as the familiar 249 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled Fi engine will stay put.

It will develop a maximum power output of 24.1 bhp and 21.5 Nm of peak torque and will be paired with a five-speed transmission while a slipper and assist clutch will continue to be standard. It will be underpinned by a tubular frame and will run on 17-inch alloy wheels at the front and rear. Expect the 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 to ensure a price hike of close to Rs. 10,000.

Bajaj has recently been updating its Pulsar range with the inclusion of new features and the 2024 N250 comes as part of that. It is yet unknown if the F250 will receive similar updates or not.