Updated 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 Reaches Dealer Yards – New Features

2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 gets a fully digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity; no other changes made

Bajaj Auto is planning to introduce a host of new models and updates this calendar year including the long-awaited NS400 flagship Pulsar motorcycle. The Pulsar series has often seen updates and expansion with new variants as it holds plenty of importance for the brand’s sales numbers in India as well as abroad.

The Bajaj Pulsar N160 was introduced midway through 2022, a few months after the market debut of the bigger N250 it is based on. The Pulsar N series was further expanded with the launch of the N150 and now more updates are waiting in the pipeline. The prices of the 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 will be announced soon and it has already started reaching dealer yards.

Said to be priced at Rs. 1,32,627 (ex-showroom), the major highlight of the updated Bajaj Pulsar N160 is the presence of a new all-digital instrument console. This will be the first time the Pune-based manufacturer offers Bluetooth connectivity in the Pulsar lineup. The LCD display offers more information than the old semi-digital unit and the same console is expected to be sold in other Pulsar N series models sooner rather than later.

The new Mode button on the left-hand side of the switchgear allows for manoeuvring through different functions as call and SMS alerts, battery level indicator and network connectivity level are displayed in the new cluster but there is no navigation system yet. Contrary to previous expectations, Bajaj does not equip the N160 with upside-down front forks.

The familiar telescopic front forks and a monoshock at the rear do the suspension duties. No other revisions have been made as the overall design and body graphics along with the mechanical componentry remain identical to the old model. The braking duties are handled by front and rear discs assisted by a dual-channel ABS system.

As for the performance, the 164.8 cc, oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine produces a maximum power output of 16 PS and 14.65 Nm of peak power. The OBD2 and E20 compliant powertrain is paired with a five-speed transmission. The motorcycle runs on 17-inch alloy wheels at the front and rear with 100/80 section front and 130/70 section rear tyres.