Updated 2023 Honda SP 125 Is Here – All Key Things To Know

The starting price for the new 2023 Honda SP 125 in India is Rs 85,131, ex-showroom. It now has an OBD-2 compliant engine and comes in two variations

For 2023, Honda redesigned its sporty 125cc commuter, the SP 125. For the new year, the motorbike receives a few minor adjustments that make it marginally more appealing. Let’s look at these modifications:

Colour scheme and Tyres

Honda updated the SP 125’s colour scheme by offering a new Matte Marvel Blue Metallic paint option. The overall number of colour possibilities now stands at five, including Black, Matte Axis Grey Metallic, Imperial Red Metallic, and Pearl Siren Blue. Yet nothing has been done to the bodywork. It still has sporty body panels with distinct creases and slashes, along with gritty artwork.

While the motorcycle’s mechanical components have not changed, it now has a bigger rear tyre, which should improve both its straight-line and cornering stability. The same telescopic forks and twin springs are used in the suspension system, and the disc-and-drum braking system is still in use. The less expensive model, which has drum brakes on both ends, is also an option.

Engine specifications

The power and torque output of the SP 125’s 124cc air-cooled engine remains the same. With a five-speed transmission, it keeps producing 10.72 horsepower and 10.9 Nm of maximum torque. Honda has made some modest internal changes to ensure that it complies with the BS6 phase 2 regulations, which call for the installation of an OBD2 configuration.

In a statement regarding the launch, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, stated, “With the launch of the OBD-2 compliant 2023 SP125, we are proud to offer a motorcycle that is not only sporty and stylish but also efficient and value for money. The SP125 is a testimony to our continuous efforts to fulfil our customers’ expectations, and we are confident that it will deliver an exceptional riding experience to motorcycle enthusiasts.”

Price

The costs of the Honda SP 125 have increased just about Rs 1,000 as a result of the mentioned modifications. There are two versions of the new Honda SP 125 available. The front disc brake with alloy wheels sells for Rs 89,131, while the front drum brake with alloy wheels has a price of Rs 85,131. These prices are ex-showroom Delhi. The Hero Glamour, Hero Super Splendor, Honda Shine, TVS Raider, and other 125cc commuter motorcycles are up against the Honda SP 125.