Updated 2023 Honda CB200X Launched At Rs. 1.47 Lakh

The updated 2023 Honda CB200X gets new body graphics, OBD2 compliance, a new colour and slipper and assist clutch while everything else remains the same

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has today announced the launch of the OBD2-compliant 2023 CB200X in the domestic market. The motorcycle has been priced at Rs 1,46,999 (ex-showroom, Delhi) – slightly cheaper compared to the old model and it can now be booked at the nearest Red Wing dealerships present across the country.

Speaking on the launch of the new CB200X, Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “Today marks a significant milestone as we launch the 2023 CB200X inspired by Honda’s legendary CB legacy. Since its launch in 2021, CB200X has received tremendous response in the market and is a perfect riding companion for the customer’s daily commutes as well as short weekend getaways beyond the cityscapes.”

Taking design inspiration from the Honda CB500X, the 2023 CB200X is claimed to be a ‘perfect choice for weekday commutes as well as for weekend fun’. The motorcycle boasts sleek-looking body panels and adorns new graphics, and is underpinned by a diamond-type steel frame as it is based on the Hornet 2.0, which received BSVI stage 2 compliance recently.

The updated Honda CB200X follows the launch of the CB300F sticking by the latest emission standards and is priced highly competitively at Rs. 1.70 lakh (ex-showroom). The new CB200X comes with an LED headlamp, LED turn indicators and an X-shaped LED tail lamp and it derives power from a 184.4 cc single-cylinder four-stroke Fi engine.

The powertrain develops a maximum power output of 17 horsepower at 8,500 rpm and 15.9 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. It is mated to a five-speed transmission, which now gets a slipper and assist clutch. The motorcycle uses multiple sensors and monitor components that can affect emission performance.

If any malfunction is detected, it even illuminates a warning light on the instrument panel. Other highlights are dual petal disc brakes assisted by a single-channel ABS system, an upright riding posture, a fully digital instrument panel with five levels of customisable brightness, golden-coloured USD front forks and monoshock rear suspension.

The instrument console shows information such as speedometer, odometer, tachometer, fuel gauge, twin trip meters, battery voltmeter, gear position indicators and clock. A total of three colour schemes are on offer namely Decent Blue Metallic (new), Pearl Nightstar Black and Sports Red. Honda has also made available a ten-year warranty package (standard for three years and optional for seven).