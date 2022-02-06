Updated 2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 Introduced – Details Inside

2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 gets new colours in its latest avatar in Indonesia but it remains unchanged mechanically; offered in two variants

Yamaha’s Indonesia division has launched the updated version of the Aerox 155 motoscooter and it could make its way to India in the near future. The Japanese manufacturer has introduced as many as six new colour schemes with the 2022 Aerox 155. The ABS variant comes in Matte Black Gold and Matte White Gold while the Connected version gains four new paint jobs.

They are Black Cyan, Dark Grey Yellow, Black with Red accents and Red with contrast Black painted body panels. Except for the new colours, the Aerox 155 remains unaltered in terms of the way it looks, dimensions and mechanicals as the latest update in Indonesia is to stretch the lifespan of the existing generation further as Yamaha often does.

Only a few months ago, Yamaha debuted the Aerox 155 for India and its prices have been revised recently. The sporty scooter is now Rs. 1,000 costlier than as it carries a sticker tag of Rs. 1.32 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The Aerox 155 is the flagship scooter offered by Yamaha and it competes against Aprilia SR 160 and SXR 160, although more powerful than both.

The performance delivery and the handling characteristics are far better than its rivals as well as it can be called the only true sporty scooter on sale. Part of it is due to the performance figures as the same 155 cc single-cylinder SOHC liquid-cooled fuel-injected engine can also be found in the Yamaha R15 V4 with the VVA (Variable Valve Actuation) technology.

The powertrain kicks out a maximum power output of 14.79 bhp and 13.9 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a CVT automatic transmission. The most powerful scooter on sale rides on 14-inch wheels at the front and the rear and it boasts a number of premium features including an LCD instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity.

Other highlights are styling derived from the R series, LED headlamp, LED tail lamp, single-channel ABS system, side stand engine cut-off function, alloy wheels, etc. In India, the Aerox 155 is retailed in MotoGP, black, grey and blue colours.