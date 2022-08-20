Updated 2022 Honda CB250R Debuts – Indian Bound?

The price of the new 2022 CB250R naked sports bike starts from RM 23,999 (Rs. 4.27 lakh) in the Malaysian market

The Honda CB250R is a well-known bike for its aggressive design and impressive performance and received a mid-life update in Malaysia. Priced from RM 23,999 (Rs. 4.27 lakh), the new 2022 Honda CB250R boasts a number of changes that make it much better and improved than before. Here are all the details that you should know about this new 2022 Honda CB250R.

With the launch of the new model, the buyers will now et new SHow 41 mm diameter Fork Function-Big Pistons (SFF-BP) USD forks at the front while the rear gets a 5-step pre-load adjustable mono-shock setup. The new USD forks at the font come with damper and spring in separate tubes, thus offering better damper performance and significant weight reduction. For those wondering, the seat height is set at 800 Nm while the bike now is said to weigh around 144 kg.

Powering the new 2022 Honda CB250R will be the same 250cc motor that churns out a peak power output of 27.2 hp while the maximum torque stands at 23.2 Nm. This engine comes mated to a slipper clutch-equipped six-speed manual gearbox. The performance is impressive and so are the refinement levels of this single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine.

Moving ahead, the bike gets a dual disc brake setup coupled with a dual-channel ABS setup driven by an Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU). The Inertial Measurement Unit distributes the baking pressure across the front and rear brakes in order to minimise rear wheel lift and improve the rider’s control over the bike.

The bike rides on 17-inch wheels with 110/79 front and 150/60 rear tyres. Other updates come in the form of a new LCD instrument console that now gets features like a gear position indicator. In addition to this, the new 2022 Honda CB250R also gets features like all-LED lighting, multi-spoke blacked-out alloy wheels and more.

Two colour options of the 2022 Honda CB250 R are available for the buyers to choose from – Mat Gun Powder Black metallic and Candy Chromosphere Red.