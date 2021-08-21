Updated 2021 TVS Apache RR 310 Set To Launch On August 30

TVS Motor Company has sent out media invites for the forthcoming launch of the updated version of its flagship motorcycle, the Apache RR 310

TVS Motor Company is planning to roll out an update for the Apache RR 310 on August 30, and media invites for the same have been sent by the manufacturer. Previously, the updated MY2021 model was scheduled to launch in April this year, but due to the second wave of COVID-19 in India, those plans got delayed.

TVS Apache RR 310 was first launched in the Indian market back in December 2017. In May 2019, the manufacturer updated the model with a slipper clutch and a new paint option, while also smoothening out the engine vibrations. In January 2020, the engine was updated to meet the BS6 emission norms, and new features were added, like a Bluetooth-enabled TFT display, SmartXonnect connected tech, and ride-by-wire throttle.

The manufacturer hasn’t revealed any information about the MY2021 model, but plenty of speculations are floating around the internet. We expect the 2021 TVS Apache RR 310 to get adjustable front suspension, a feature that is currently available on the Apache RTR 200 4V. Also, the Michelin Road 5 tyres might be replaced by TVS Eurogrip Protorq Extreme rubber.

The engine will continue to be the same 312.2cc, reverse-inclined, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder unit. This motor is capable of developing 34 PS and 27.3 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. However, the company might tweak it a little to smoothen out the vibrations further, or perhaps tinker with the riding modes.

We don’t expect any other changes to the motorcycle. The slick-shifting 6-speed transmission will remain, with a race-tuned slip & assist clutch available as standard. The braking system will consist of a 300mm disc at the front and a 240mm disc at the rear, with the safety net of dual-channel ABS. The styling of the bike will likely be unchanged as well.

Currently, TVS Apache RR 310 is priced at Rs. 2.54 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and we expect the upcoming update to raise the price tag by a significant margin. Its chief rival in the Indian market is the KTM RC 390, which offers more performance but is not as well equipped and has a much higher price tag.