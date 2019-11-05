The 2020 model range includes the Superveloce 800, Brutale 1000 RR, Brutale 800 Rosso, Dragster 800 Rosso, and the Turismo Veloce 800 Rosso

Italian motorcycle brand MV Agusta has unveiled their 2020 range of motorcycles at the 2019 EICMA Motorcycle show. Their exciting 2020 range of motorcycle includes the Brutale 1000 RR, Superveloce 800, MV Agusta Brutale 800 Rosso, Dragster 800 Rosso, and Turismo Veloce 800 Rosso.

Here is the list of motorcycles that was showcased at the 2019 EICMA Motorcycle show.

1. MV Agusta Superveloce 800

The new Superveloce 800 is the more affordable version of the Superveloce 800 Serie Oro unveiled at the 2019 EICMA Motorcycle show. The newly unveiled motorcycle takes its styling cues from the more expensive Superveloce 800 Serie Oro however, it misses out few premium features like wire-spoke wheels, and twin-pod exhausts instead get an alloy wheel and the three-pod exhaust lifted from F3 800/Brutale 800.

The front profile of the motorcycle features round, LED headlight found on the more expensive Superveloce 800 Serie Oro. The motorcycle is also available in two colour options- go Red / Dark Metallic Matt Grey, Ice Pearl White / Dark Metallic Matt Grey / Ago Red.

The Superveloce 800 is powered by a 798 cc liquid-cooled, three-cylinder, 12-valve engine that produces about 148 hp of peak power at 13,000 rpm and 88 Nm of max torque at 10,900 rpm. The unit paired with a six-speed gearbox also gets an electronically assisted quick-shifter as standard.

2. MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR

MV Agusta took the wraps off the updated Brutale 100RR Streetfighter at the 2019 EICMA Motorcycle show. The Streetfighter features Serie Oro inspired styling cues and it looks absolutely gorgeous from every angle. The front profile of the motorcycle features a full-LED headlight with red highlights while the duel tone fuel tank extension with black highlight on the base red paint scheme helps in highlighting the curves.

The 2020 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR is available in two colour options- Ago Red / Dark Metallic Matt Grey / Matt Carbon, Metallic Avio Gray / Fluo Yellow / Dark Metallic Matt Grey / Matt Carbon. The motorcycle features sporty ergonomics and an updated second-generation TFT instrument cluster.

The updated Brutale 1000RR is powered by a 998 cc inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 16-valve, DOHC motor that makes about 208 hp of peak power at 13,000 rpm and 116.5 Nm of peak torque at 11,000 rpm. The engine paired with a six-speed gearbox gets an electronically assisted shift up and down quick-shifter.

3. MV Agusta Brutale 800 Rosso

The updated Brutale 800 Rosso features a host of electronic aid. The Brutale 800 Rosso is now powered by an 800cc, three-cylinder engine. The unit paired with a six-speed gearbox produces about 110 Hp of peak power and gets a smart clutch system as standard.

The smart clutch system allows the rider to start or stop the motorcycle without actually pulling the clutch. MV Agusta’s Rosso range of models which consists of the Brutale 800, Dragster 800 and Turismo Veloce 800 uses bright red livery and black highlights to look premium.

4. 2020 MV Agusta Veloce 800 Rosso

The updated Turismo Veloce Rosso 800 is the ultimate combination of performance and endless travelling. The motorcycle is powered by the same 800cc, three-cylinder engine that also powers the F3 as well. The unit produces about 110 hp of peak power at 11.500 rpm and 83Nm peak torque at 7.600 rpm.

The unit coupled with a six-speed gearbox gets a slipper clutch as standard. To make things easier for the rider almost 90% of the torque is available at 3,800 rpm. This is also the only sports tourer in the world that gets a counter-rotating crankshaft. The Veloce 800 Lusso, also gets an electronically controlled suspension setup as standard.

5. 2020 MV Agusta Dragster 800 Rosso

There is no denying the fact that the Dragster 800 Rosso is one of the finest looking entry-level 800cc motorcycle introduced by MV Agusta. The motorcycle gets MotoGP-derived technology including counter-rotating crankshaft and a refined gearbox with electronically assisted up and down quickshifter assistance.

The Dragster 800 Rosso is powered by the same 800cc, three-cylinder engine that also powers the Veloce 800 Rosso and the Brutale 800 Rosso. The unit paired with a six-speed gearbox produces about 110 hp of peak power and 83 Nm of peak torque. The Dragster 800 Rosso gets 8-level traction control and four riding modes: Sports, Race, Rain, and Custom.