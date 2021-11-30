Upcoming Yezdi ADV Spied Without Camouflage With Scrambler, Cruiser

Yezdi is set to re-enter the Indian motorcycle market very soon, and its upcoming ADV has been spotted in a production-ready avatar

Classic Legends is planning to relaunch the iconic motorcycle brand ‘Yezdi’ in India very soon. The brand is currently working on at least three new models, two of which have been spotted multiple times during road testing. Now, an undisguised test model of the forthcoming Yezdi adventure motorcycle has been spied in India, giving us a detailed look.

The Yezdi ADV takes a lot of inspiration from its biggest rival in our market – Royal Enfield Himalayan. In these spy pictures, we can see that the bike gets a round headlamp, a tall windscreen, a beak-like front fender, a bulbous fuel tank, round rear-view mirrors, a split seat setup, and panniers on the tank and tail. However, the front panniers aren’t a part of the subframe, as the headlight is mounted on the forks rather than it.

That said, the front panniers seem to double up as crash guards, but we’re not sure if this is a part of the standard equipment or the official accessories. A pair of jerry cans are mounted at the front, and two side boxes at the rear, which should make this bike an ideal companion for long-distance touring. A test bike also gets a pair of knuckle guards, which may or may not be a part of the standard equipment.

The engine of the upcoming Yezdi ADV looks the same as its Jawa cousins, complete with the fake cooling fins. The crank cover is different though, matching the ones seen on older Yezdi motorcycles. This powerplant will likely be the 334cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder motor (30.64 PS/32.74 Nm) that does duty on Jawa Perak.

The engine will be mated to a 6-speed transmission. The exhaust is quite chunky due to the protective cladding and gets an upswept can at the end. We also see that the bike gets single disc brakes on both wheels (with dual-channel ABS), a fully-digital instrument console, conventional telescopic front forks, monoshock rear suspension, and wire-spoked wheels.

The upcoming Yezdi scrambler was spotted as well, alongside two other motorcycles. The scrambler will get the same hardware as the ADV, but with a few changes, like a single-piece seat, lower handlebars, dual rear shockers, a different exhaust, etc. As for the two other models, they are cruiser bikes, both with different features.

One of them gets a pillion backrest, a tall handlebar, and a tall windscreen, great for long-distance touring. The second one gets a shorter handlebar setup, better suited to handle the urban jungle. We’re not sure if these are different variants of an upcoming Yezdi/Jawa cruiser, or two different models.