Upcoming Volkswagen & Skoda Cars In 2022 – Slavia To New Polo

Check out our list of the top five upcoming Volkswagen and Skoda vehicles, which are slated to go on sale in India in 2022

With the Indian automobile industry slowly pulling out of the sales slump, a lot of new cars are set to be introduced in our market soon. Volkswagen and its sister brand Skoda also have a lot of new models in the works that will launch soon. While some of these forthcoming vehicles have been confirmed for launch, speculations are afloat about many others.

Among all upcoming Skoda and VW cars that are in the pipeline, here we’ve listed five which will be launching this year.

1. Skoda Kodiaq facelift

Skoda Kodiaq facelift is set to launch in India on January 10. The SUV will feature subtle design changes over the previous (BS4) version, and will get a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine instead of a 2.0L turbo-diesel motor like before. Apart from that, the equipment list will be upgraded as well.

2. Skoda Slavia

Skoda will launch the Slavia sedan in India soon, based on the ‘MQB A0 IN’ platform, as a replacement for the now-discontinued Rapid. The Slavia has larger dimensions than the Rapid, along with sharper styling and better equipment. Two engine choices will be offered here – a 1.0L turbo-petrol (115 PS/178 Nm) and a 1.5L turbo-petrol (150 PS/250 Nm) – the same as the Kushaq and VW Taigun.

3. Volkswagen Virtus

Volkswagen will utilise the Slavia’s platform for a new sedan under its own brand, which is expected to be named Virtus. VW Virtus will serve as a replacement for the ageing Vento, and it is expected to get the same 1.0L turbo-petrol and 1.5L turbo-petrol engine options as the Slavia.

4. Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace facelift

VW discontinued the Tiguan Allspace in the Indian market a little while back, and we expect its facelift version to launch here soon. The facelifted SUV will feature styling updates, but it would remain mechanically unchanged. Under the hood, it will continue to get a 2.0L turbo-petrol engine (190 PS/320 Nm).

5. New-generation Volkswagen Polo

Volkswagen Polo went on sale in the Indian market back in 2010, and it has remained practically unchanged since! The competition has left the Polo way behind, and the VW hatchback is in dire need of a major overhaul. The German manufacturer is expected to bring the new-gen Polo here in 2022, perhaps a little while after the launch of the Virtus.