Upcoming TVS Motorcycles In 2022 – Zeppelin R To New Adventure Bike

A lot of new two-wheelers will go on sale in the Indian market in 2022, and here, we’ve listed the ones TVS is expected to launch

TVS Motor Company is one of the biggest two-wheeler brands in India. In 2021, the company introduced just one new model and rolled out updates for existing ones in our market. However, in 2022, the manufacturer is expecting to launch a plethora of new models, and the anticipation is quite high!

Here, we have listed five upcoming TVS motorcycles and scooters that are expected to go on sale in India in 2022.

1. TVS Zeppelin R

TVS Zeppelin concept was first showcased back at the 2018 Auto Expo, but it has stayed in limbo since. The manufacture had trademarked the name ‘Zeppelin R’ last year, indicating its plans to launch the cruiser, but the pandemic has played spoilsport to all such plans. Will 2022 finally be the year when we see the production version of the Zeppelin R? Well, only time will tell.

2. TVS Creon

Similar to the Zeppelin, TVS Creon concept was revealed to the public at the 2018 Auto Expo, and it is expected to debut in 2022. It will likely be a fully-electric scooter, which will be positioned above the iQube in the brand’s lineup. As such, we expect it to offer better equipment, more range, and better performance compared to the iQube.

3. TVS Retron

A few months ago, a retro-style TVS motorcycle was spotted testing on Indian roads. Considering the popularity of retro-themed bikes in our market, this would be a great genre for the manufacturer to step into. It is expected to be based on the Apache RTR 200 4V, with the same 197.75cc single-cylinder engine (20.82 PS/16.8 Nm), and it will likely be a rival to Yamaha FZ-X.

4. A new adventure motorcycle

TVS is reportedly working on a new ADV, to take on its cousin, BMW G310 GS, along with the likes of KTM 250 Adventure. It will likely be powered by the same 312.2cc, reverse-inclined, single-cylinder engine with 34 PS and 27.3 Nm on tap as the G310 GS. We expect it to be priced lower than the Beemer, and it will have a completely different design.

5. An entry-level 125cc commuter

TVS Raider 125 was launched in India in 2021, as a premium 125cc motorcycle. The manufacturer is expected to introduce a new 125cc bike soon, which would be more affordable compared to the Raider. To keep the costs down, the motorcycle would have less equipment, and its styling would be more conservative as well.