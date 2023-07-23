Upcoming TVS Apache RTR 310: Important Things To Know

The Apache RTR 310, the naked version of TVS’ flagship fully faired motorcycle Apache RR310 is in the works and will be launched very soon. Let’s have a look at its top highlights

TVS Motor Company is working on a slew of new models for the Indian market. The naked version of its flagship model Apache RR310 is the one on top priority and it is expected to launch around the festive season. Recently, the test prototype of the RTR 310 was spotted testing on the Indian tarmac revealing a new set of details about the motorcycle. Let’s have a look at the important aspects of the upcoming TVS Apache RTR 310.

Upcoming TVS Apache RTR 310: Design Details

Going by the latest set of spy images, the rear section of the upcoming Apache RTR 310 gets a very sleek rear section comprising of a prominent tyre hugger which holds the LED turn indicators as well as the number plate. Overall the rear profile is quite different from the RR310, however, the exhaust seems to be the same chunky unit as its faired sibling.

Upfront, the bike will sport a set of dual LED headlamps, a hefty fuel tank with extension and a premium set of mirrors. The instrument cluster seems to be updated, quite different from RR310’s vertically stacked unit.

Upcoming TVS Apache RTR 310: Underpinnings and Powertrain

Mechanically, the Apache RTR 310 remains the same as the existing RR310. This means that it is based on the same trellis frame while being powered by the familiar 312.2cc single cylinder liquid cooled engine putting out 33.5 bhp and 27.3 Nm of peak torque. However, the motorcycle is bound to shed some weight and TVS could play around with gear ratios as well as engine tuning in order to better suit its naked street character.

Upcoming TVS Apache RTR 310: Launch Timeline and Nomenclature

Recently, TVS trademarked a new Apache RTX name in India and it is speculated that this will be the name of the upcoming RR310’s naked sport counterpart. As for the launch timeline is concerned, the Apache RTR 310 will debut around the around festive season as the test mule seemed production ready.