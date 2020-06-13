Upcoming Toyota Corolla Cross Front End Spied For The First Time

Toyota Corolla Cross will likely be unveiled in early 2021 before going on sale in Asian and South American markets

Toyota has regularly been updating or introducing new products in the SUV/crossover segment in recent years sticking by the global trend. Recently, the Japanese auto giant introduced the new Harrier and Yaris Cross while the Raize compact SUV also premiered in Asia. It looks like Toyota is gunning for more in the SUV space courtesy of another SUV based on a popular model.

Just a few weeks ago, we showed you a test mule of what appears to be the Corolla Cross. The prototype caught on camera was heavily wrapped in black camouflage showing partially the side profile and rear. Now, the first spy shot of the front portion of the Corolla Cross has come up on the internet and it intriguingly resembles that of the Wildlander sold in China.

It is safe to say that Toyota has adopted the latest design language followed globally with a sharp front fascia and sporty styling elements. However, the influence of the Corolla should not be understated. The Corolla Cross will likely make its global premiere sometime next year and the test mule indicates that it has not reached the final stage of production.

The Corolla Cross will also be underpinned by the flexible TNGA architecture and it will be positioned as a more practical alternative to the C-HR. It will cost lesser than the RAV4 and expect it to be more spacious than the Yaris supermini based Cross version. It will more likely be powered by a 1.8-litre and 2.0-litre petrol/electric powertrains from the regular Corolla.

While the engine options will differ based on the market requirements, a 1.6-litre and 2.0-litre petrol engine could also be on the cards with manual and automatic transmission choices. It will initially be launched in Asian markets before switching its attention towards Latin America, where it will be manufactured in Brazil.

The front end of the Toyota Corolla Cross will likely boast a sleek headlamp cluster with main headlamps sitting in an angular fashion with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights. The prominent grille section could enable large honeycomb meshes in the middle and triangular-shaped housing for the fog lamps. We will get to know more about the design when the test mule evolves and sheds its camo.