Upcoming Tata Safari To Boast Of Many Premium Features

Upon launch, Tata Safari will become the new flagship in the brand’s range, and will have a lot of equipment and features on offer

Tata Motors will launch the new-generation Safari in India on 26th January 2021, as the three-row version of the Harrier. Ahead of the SUV’s launch, a lot of details about it have leaked online, and it seems like there will be a lot of impressive equipment available here. The powertrain will be the same as the Harrier – a 2.0L turbo-diesel engine (170 PS/350 Nm), paired to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic.

The new Safari will be available in two seating configurations – 6-seater and 7-seater. The former will get a pair of captain chairs in the second row, while the latter will have a bench seat instead. To accommodate the third row of seats, the rear section has been elongated over the Harrier, but the wheelbase length will reportedly remain the same.

Just like the Harrier, the Safari is expected to offer an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a semi-digital instrument console (with an analogue speedometer and a 7-inch MID), a panoramic sunroof, auto-dimming IRVM, power-adjustable driver seat, etc. There will be a lot of additional features as well, like an e-parking brake, disc brakes on all four wheels, and most importantly, connected car technology.

Connected car features of the new Safari will include valet mode, live vehicle tracking, intruder alert, remote light on/off, trip details with driver score, geo-fencing, speed alerts, car health report, roadside assistance, crash alert via SMS, navigation, etc. Owners can also socialise with other Tata car users, via tribes.

Owners can download iRA, ConnectNext, and What3Words (with free validity for 1 year) via app store or play store, to connect their vehicle to their smartphone. Interestingly, Tata Motors doesn’t offer connected car tech on the Harrier yet, but the Nexon and Altroz i-Turbo get it. We expect the Harrier to get these features as well in the near future.

We expect the safety aspect of the vehicle to be well taken care of in the Safari. Just like the Harrier, we expect it to get up to six airbags, along with plenty of other features, like ABS with EBD, ESP, hill-hold assist, hill-descent control, and cornering lights. We expect that the Safari will be crash-tested by Global NCAP very soon (along with the Harrier), and it will most probably ace it and receive an impressive score.