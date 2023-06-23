Upcoming Tata Nexon Facelift To Get Many Segment First Features

The 2023 Tata Nexon Facelift will likely go on sale around August 2023 with a host of segment-first features and a new powertrain

Tata Motors is expected to launch a major update for the Nexon around August this year. The compact SUV has been the most successful product for the brand for over five years and it made its debut back in 2017. In early 2020, the Nexon received a mid-life update, which really helped in upping the sales numbers and the upcoming facelift will look to do the same.

The 2023 Tata Nexon will boast a thoroughly redesigned exterior, taking plenty of inspiration from the Curvv concept showcased at the Auto Expo earlier this year. The production version of the Curvv concept will likely be introduced in 2024 in both ICE and EV guises. Later this year, Tata may also bring in the facelifted Harrier and Safari based on the design of the Harrier EV.

The sub-four-metre SUV could also be the first Tata SUV to feature CNG technology and it will be packed with features inside the cabin. The interior will be thoroughly upgraded as it will gain segment-first features such as an illuminated logo on the new two-spoke steering wheel, and touch controls on the HVAC console with physical toggle switches.

Staying in line with the existing Harrier and Safari, it will come with a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto interface and a new UI, automatic climate control system, a fully-digital instrument cluster, multiple airbags in the top-end variants, a 360-degree camera system and so on.

The cabin layout will be inspired by the Curvv concept as well while the surface materials and trims will be more upmarket. The existing 1.2L Revotron three-cylinder petrol engine will be ditched in favour of a more powerful 1.2L three-cylinder DI turbo unit, developing a maximum power output of 125 PS and 225 Nm of peak torque.

It will be linked with a six-speed MT or a DCT. Meanwhile, the 1.5L turbo Revotorq four-cylinder diesel mill will continue. Currently, the Tata Nexon is priced at Rs. 7.80 lakh for the base variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 14.50 lakh for the range-topping model (ex-showroom). The upcoming facelift will see a notable price hike.