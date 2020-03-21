Upcoming Tata HBX Is The Smallest Car To Be Built On The ALFA ARC

Tata HBX concept will spawn a crossover-inspired B1-segment model that will go on to lock horns with Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Mahindra KUV100

Tata Motors has been busy working on a range of new cars that will launch later this year. While the company has already launched refreshed versions of its older models earlier this year, it also introduced the Altroz premium hatchback a little over a month ago. Next, the company will launch the Gravitas, which is, basically, a three-row version of the Harrier. However, the new car onslaught won’t end here as the company is also working on the production version of the HBX concept.

The production-spec Tata HBX will launch around this year’s festive season and will be based on the same ALFA Arc platform as the Altroz. However, it will be positioned below the Altroz in the company’s product portfolio and will be the smallest car for which this platform will be used.

It is said that the Tata HBX concept, which is an evolved version of the H2X concept that was recently showcased at the Auto Expo 2020, is as much as 97% close to the production model that will be introduced later.

What this means is that the highly attractive looks of the concept won’t be mellowed down to a large extent for the production model. That said, when compared to the concept version, the production model will miss out on the roof-mounted luggage rack, auxiliary lamps and the impractical mirrors.

The interior of the production-spec Tata HBX will share plenty of elements with the cabin of the Altroz. The steering wheel, instrument console, indicator stalks, aircon panel and even the touchscreen infotainment unit will be carried over from the premium hatchback. However, the HBX won’t get all the features that are available on the premium hatchback sibling.

Also, the HBX won’t get both petrol and diesel engine variants. The only engine on offer will be the 1.2-litre petrol motor that will output a maximum power of 86PS and a peak torque of 113Nm. Prices of the new model could start at Rs 4.5 lakh and go all the way to Rs 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom).