Upcoming Tata Harrier Electric SUV – What We Know So Far

Tata Harrier EV will become the third model to be underpinned by the Acti.ev platform; will have a range of around 500 km on a full charge

Nearly three months ago, Tata Motors unveiled the production version of the Curvv and it was accompanied by the close-to-production Harrier EV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 in New Delhi. The latter will become the third model to sit on the Acti.ev architecture which has spawned the Punch EV while the Curvv EV will arrive in the coming months.

The Tata Harrier EV will be introduced in India towards the end of this year or in early 2025 and it will help strengthen the brand’s flourishing EV range. It will be positioned above the Nexon EV and possibly the Curvv EV as well. The Harrier nameplate has been well-received by customers since its launch just over half a decade ago.

The electrified Tata Harrier will look to double down on its popularity and appeal to modern-day consumers wanting to own a zero-emission SUV with no tailpipe emissions without compromising on the premium amenities the Harrier ICE provides. The five-seater is expected to have a claimed driving range of around 500 km on a full charge.

It will support V2L and V2V capabilities while being capable of DC fast charging. The equipment list will comprise an all-digital instrument cluster, a two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo, capacitive controls, a 10.25-inch touchscreen display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, Level 2 ADAS, wireless charger, ambient lighting, and so on.

The Tata Harrier EV is expected to be priced above Rs. 25 lakh and the design features a coupe-like silhouette with clean surfaces, sharp lines, full-width LED tail lamps, a distinctive “seaweed” body colour, wide LED Daytime Running Lights seamlessly integrated with other lighting elements, aero efficient serrated turbine blade wheels, .EV badge and much more.

The Tata Harrier EV is anticipated to be available in two configurations: a single electric motor setup and a twin-motor arrangement. The single electric motor setup is expected to have lower power and torque outputs compared to the twin-motor variant, with a slightly reduced drive range, likely over 400 km on a single charge. The twin electric motors, with one mounted on each axle, should provide AWD capabilities.