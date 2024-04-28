Upcoming Tata Curvv EV To Have A Range Of Over 500 Km

Tata Curvv EV is expected to offer a claimed driving range of over 500 km on a single charge; to launch in H2 2024 in India

Tata Motors is gearing up for the launch of its highly anticipated Curvv in India, marking the sole new nameplate from the brand this year. Initially unveiled as a concept in 2022, the IC-engined Curvv made its grand entrance at the 2023 Auto Expo. The production-ready Curvv was revealed at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo a couple of months ago.

The Curvv will be available in both electric and internal combustion engined variants, with the EV expected to hit the market in the second half of this calendar year, followed by the ICE variant a few months later. Spotted numerous times undergoing testing on public roads, the latest spy pictures have given away plenty of new details.

It will get a charging port mounted at the front and similar to the Punch EV, a drunk is also likely. The front design will boast a full-width LED light bar beneath the distinctive clamshell-shaped hood, a split LED headlight setup, an aggressive lower grille with vertical slats, squared off wheel arches, and so on.

A standout feature of the Tata Curvv EV will be its coupe-like roofline, complemented by sporty alloy wheels, full-width LED taillights, and a spacious boot. It will become the first electric midsize SUV coupe in India upon arrival and will take on the forthcoming Hyundai Creta EV, Maruti Suzuki eVX, Citroen Basalt EV, which is also a coupe-SUV and others.

The Curvv will be the second model based on the Acti.ev platform that debuted in the Punch.ev. Following the launch of the Tata Curvv EV, the Harrier EV is expected to debut before the conclusion of this calendar year or in early 2025. The former will come equipped with a high-capacity battery pack providing a driving range exceeding 500 kilometers on a single charge.

The interior is set to offer a plethora of advanced features and technologies including a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument console, Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera setup, wireless smartphone charging, a unique two-spoke steering wheel, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, capacitive controls, six airbags, etc.