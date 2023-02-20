Upcoming Tata Cars Launching Soon In India – 4 SUVs, 3 Hatchbacks

Tata Motors will be expanding its CNG portfolio in the next few months with the launch of the new Altroz CNG and the Punch CNG

Tata Motors continues to be one of the best-selling car brands in the country and is closely trailing behind Hyundai in terms of total sales figures. To further spice up the competition, the brand will soon be launching a number of new cars in the country here is everything you need to about the upcoming Tata cars in India.

1. Tata Punch CNG

The new Punch CNG was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 and will be the first CNG car in the country to be launched with a twin-cylinder CNG kit. Powering the new Tata Punch CNG will be a 1.2L engine that churns out a peak power and torque output of 77 PS and 97 Nm respectively.

This engine will be offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox. On the features front, the new Punch CNG is offered with projector headlamps, LED DRLs, machine-cut alloy wheels, auto climate control, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an electric sunroof, and six airbags.

2. Tata Altroz CNG

The Tata Altroz CNG also made its debut in the country alongside the new Punch CNG at the recently concluded Auto Expo 2023. The new Altroz, just like the Punch, will be offered with a twin-cylinder CNG kit with Dyna-Pro technology. It will be offered with a 1.2L engine with a claimed power output of 77 PS and a maximum torque output of 97 Nm.

This new Altroz CNG is likely to be Rs 80-90,000 more expensive than the regular variants and will be launched in the next couple of months. The Tata Altroz is also offered with three more engine options – 1.2L NA petrol, 1.2L turbo petrol, and 1.5L diesel engine.

3. Updated Tata Harrier & Safari

The new Tata Harrier and the Safari are likely to be launched in the country by end of March 2023 and will be offered with a long list of new features including a new infotainment system, updated instrument console, 360-degree camera, and more. The brand will also be launching the Red Dark Editions in the country with refreshed exterior styling and new features including ADAS tech.

The new ADAS safety suite consists of features like Autonomous Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Warning, Rear Collision Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Detection, etc. Both these vehicles will be offered the same 2.0L diesel engine that churns out a peak power output of 170 bhp and comes mated either with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT gearbox.

4. Tata Altroz Racer

Tata Motors is also gearing up to launch the new Altroz Racer in India ahead of the festive season this year. The new Altroz Racer boasts a more powerful turbo petrol engine, new features, and exterior styling updates. Once launched it will directly lock horns with the new Hyundai i20 N Line. The new Altroz Racer will be powered by a 1.2L turbo petrol engine with a claimed power output of 120 PS and 170 Nm of maximum torque output.

This engine will come mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. On the features front, the new Altroz racer boasts a number of additional features including an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging, a 7-inch instrument console, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

5. Tata Tiago EV Blitz

The Tiago EV is currently one of the most affordable electric cars in the country and is offered with a practical and feature-rich package for buyers. The brand will launch the sportier version of the electric Tiago with an updated exterior design. These changes include a number of cosmetic enhancements like all-black exterior trim elements, gloss black Y-shaped motifs in the air dam and more pronounced wheel arches.

The same gloss black finish is also seen on the ORVMs and the rear spoiler. To be called the Tiago EV Blitz, this new version will be offered with subtle updates inside the cabin and might also offer a few additional features for the buyers. No changes are likely to be made to the powertrain while the brand is yet to comment on the official launch date of the new Tiago EV Blitz.