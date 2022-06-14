Upcoming Tata Cars In India – Punch i-Turbo To Sierra EV

Tata Motors has a plethora of new models in the pipeline, including EVs, and here, we’ve listed seven upcoming models for which we are waiting excitedly

Tata Motors is one of the biggest carmakers in India, and in recent times, the brand’s passenger cars have been enjoying a strong demand among buyers. The homegrown manufacturer is planning to launch plenty of new models in the domestic market in the near future, in order to expand its customer base.

Here, we have listed the top seven upcoming Tata cars, for which we are waiting with heavy anticipation.

1. Tata Curvv

Tata Curvv was unveiled in EV concept form earlier this year, and it is expected to launch in India in 2024. This coupe-style SUV will arrive as an electric vehicle first, followed by its ICE version later (likely with both petrol and diesel engine options). Tata Curvv will be the first SUV coupe in this segment.

2. Tata Punch i-Turbo

Tata Punch is one of the most popular compact SUVs in the Indian market. The little SUV is expected to get a turbo-petrol engine option soon, which will likely be the same one that powers Altroz i-turbo. With additional power and performance, Punch would be an even more attractive deal than it already is.

3. Tata Punch EV

The carmaker is also considering introducing an electric version of Punch as well. Tata Punch EV is expected to be the most affordable electric car in the brand’s lineup, but its technical specs will still be fairly impressive. The design will be the same as the regular ICE version, but with a few EV-specific styling elements.

4. Tata Altroz EV

Tata Motors is planning to launch an electric version of the Altroz hatchback, i.e., Altroz EV, likely very soon. The electric hatchback was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, and it was supposed to have a target range of at least 250 km range. The actual specs will be revealed closer to launch, and we expect the official claimed range to be around 300 km.

5. Tata Sierra EV

At the 2020 Auto Expo, Tata Motors showcased another EV concept – Sierra EV. The manufacturer has already commenced development of it, and this electric SUV is expected to launch by 2025. Tata Sierra EV will be built on the brand’s SIGMA platform, and we expect it to have impressive battery and motor specifications.

6. Updated Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier is slated to be updated in India, likely sometime during this year. As per reports, the updated model will feature minor visual updates, along with some additional features like 360-degree camera, an updated touchscreen infotainment system, etc. Also, the manufacturer is planning to add a petrol engine option to it as well.

7. Updated Tata Safari

Tata Safari is also expected to be updated in the near future. The SUV will likely get a new turbocharged petrol engine option, the same as expected on the upcoming updated Harrier. The updated Tata Safari could get some additional equipment and features as well, but we’re not sure if there would be any design changes.