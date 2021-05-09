Upcoming Suzuki Burgman Street Electric Spied Up Close

The Suzuki Burgman Street Electric will directly put up against the likes of Bajaj Chetak, Ather 450X as well as the TVS iQube

In the beginning of 2020, two of the biggest 2-wheeler manufacturers in the country launched their first electric scooters, i.e. Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube, and the move is encouraging other companies to develop their own respective electric scooters for the Indian market too. Now, Suzuki Motorcycle India is also in the works of launching an e-scooter soon, which is a fully-electric version of the Burgman Street maxi-scooter.

Two test mules of the electric scooter were recently spied on test in Delhi-NCR. It should be noted that this is not the first time that the electrified Burgman Street has been spied on test, since a prototype of the two-wheeler was also spotted testing last year. What gives away its identity is the absence of an exhaust canister.

On the design front, the spied scooter looks very much similar to the ICE Burgman Street currently available on sale in India. Both test mules sported the same white and blue dual-tone paint scheme, just like the previous prototypes.

At the front, the scooter features standard telescopic forks, while the rear setup consists of dual shock absorbers, which will help it handle the extra weight from the lithium-ion battery. The alloy wheels have been retained from the ICE version of the maxi-scooter.

Details of its powertrain haven’t been revealed, but we expect it to be equipped with a 3 – 4 kWh battery pack, paired to an electric motor producing around 5 – 6 kW of power. One single full charge is expected to return a range of around 80 – 90 km, and have a top-speed of about 80 kmph.

The Burgman Street is currently priced from Rs 81,213 onwards, and goes up to Rs 84,711 (all prices, ex-showroom New Delhi). However, the ICE version of the scooter is expected to be priced around the Rs 1.20 lakh – 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom) mark. A launch is expected to take place in the first half of this year itself.

On the feature front, the scooter will carry over features like an LED headlamp, LED tail lamp, a fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth from the regular Burgman Street. It will also likely get Suzuki Connect connected-tech which offers as WhatsApp alerts, SMS and call alerts, turn-by-turn navigation, charging status, riding status and so on.