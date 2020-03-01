Upcoming Skoda Karoq Vs Volkswagen T-Roc – Specs Comparison

As a part of its India 2.0 strategy, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd will launch two small SUVs in the form of Skoda Karoq and VW T-Roc, with both sharing the platform and engine

At this year’s Auto Expo, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd gave us a look at a handful of new SUVs that are headed to our market. Among the highlights of the model displayed at the motor show were Skoda Karoq and VW T-Roc.

These SUVs will be launched in India in the coming months and will have a lot in common. Yet, there is enough that helps them enjoy a distinct identity. We try to highlight the differences in our Skoda Karoq vs VW T-Roc comparison here –

Design and Dimensions

Like we said, there’s enough that separates these two SUVs from each other. Of course, the design of the two vehicles play a huge role in helping the vehicles enjoy a unique identity. The T-Roc looks like a mini-Tiguan, which isn’t anything bad as there are many who are fond of the clean surfaces and crisp creases of the premium SUV.

On the other hand, the Karoq looks like a shrunken Kodiaq, which, again, isn’t anything to be sad about as the bigger sibling enjoys its own set of followers. Still, both the SUVs manage to look different from each other due to elements like signature grilles of each brand. Yet, the Teutonic design of both the vehicles is equally impressive.

The VW T-Roc measures 4,221 mm in length, 1,831 mm in width and 1,573 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2,596 mm. In comparison, the Karoq is a tad bigger as it measures

4,382 mm in length, 1,841 mm in width and 1,605 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2,638 mm.

Dimensions VW T-Roc Skoda Karoq Length 4,221 mm 4,382 mm Width 1,831 mm 1,841 mm Height 1,573 mm 1,605 mm Wheelbase 2,596 mm 2,638 mm Ground Clearance 149 mm 200 mm

Hence, it’s clear that the Czech SUV is a tad larger than its German sibling. The difference in dimensions exists even after both the models are based on the same platform. However, this has been made possible due to the highly flexible nature of the company’s MQB architecture.

Specifications

While the two SUVs have varying dimensions, they both will have the same engine option when they go on sale in India. Both VW T-Roc and Skoda Karoq will be powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that will produce a maximum power of 150 hp and a peak torque of 250 Nm. For both the SUVs, transmission duties will be handled by a 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission. There won’t be an option for either a manual transmission or all-wheel-drive.

Also, with the advent of the BS6 era, VW India will completely stop offering its diesel engines in the country, which means the upcoming duo of SUVs won’t have a diesel engine variant on offer. This might not have a huge impact on the popularity of the two SUVs as the demand for diesel engine variants of vehicles in the sub-premium segments has been on a decline since some time now.

Moreover, with the increasing price gap between BSVI-compliant petrol and diesel models, the popularity of diesel cars could reduce even further. Hence, Volkswagen India has decided against offering diesel engine options post BSVI roll out.

Features

There won’t be much of a difference in the equipment list of the VW T-Roc and Skoda Karoq. Both the models will be sold in a single variant, which will be loaded to its brim with high-end features like full-LED headlamps and tail-lamps, dual-tone alloy wheels, front and rear parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, 8.0-inch touchscreen, panoramic sunroof and leather upholstery. Safety features of both the models will include six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System and a Parking Camera.

Price

Both VW T-Roc and Skoda Karoq will be imported into the country through CBU route. Hence, neither of the SUVs would come cheap. In all likelihood, the VW model will cost roughly Rs 20 lakh, while the Skoda SUV could cost a tad higher. At this price point, the two models would go on to rival the Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson.

Verdict

Design and Dimensions – Both the models will have a clean Teutonic look but the Karoq looks a tad bolder due to higher dimensions. The bigger size should also make the Skoda SUV a tad more spacious.

Specifications – Both the vehicles will be equally matched in this aspect and hence, there’s no clear winner of this part of the comparison.

Features – Even the features of the two models will be pretty much the same. However, the Skoda SUV could have an extra feature or two to justify a slightly higher price tag.

Price – Both the SUVs will come to us via CBU route but the Karoq could cost a tad higher. The higher price tag though, will be justified through bigger dimensions and probably, some additional equipment.