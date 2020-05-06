Upcoming Skoda Karoq Vs Jeep Compass – Specifications Comparison

While the Skoda Karoq will be offered with a sole turbo-petrol engine, the Jeep Compass gets a powerful diesel motor with an optional 4×4 configuration as well

Skoda Auto revealed its first mid-size SUV for the Indian market at this year’s edition of the country’s biggest auto show – the 2020 Auto Expo. The German-owned Czech carmaker is taking advantage of the new import rule which allows a carmaker to bring 2,500 units of a car to the country, without having to homologate it.

The Karoq shares its underpinnings with the recently launched Volkwagen T-Roc, and Skoda started taking bookings for the car last month, with deliveries expected to commence in May. Here is a comparison between the upcoming Skoda Karoq, and its natural rival in the Indian market, the Jeep Compass –

Skoda Karoq Vs Jeep Compass Dimensions:

In terms of size, the Skoda Karoq measures 4,382 mm in length, 1,841 mm in width, stands 1,605 mm tall and has a 2,638 mm long wheelbase. However, the Jeep Compass scores similarly in terms of dimensions.

Dimensions Skoda Karoq Jeep Compass Length 4,382 mm 4,395 mm Width 1,841 mm 1,818 mm Height 1,605 mm 1,640 mm Wheelbase 2,638 mm 2,636 mm

The Compass is 13 mm longer and 35 mm taller than the Karoq, while the latter is 23 mm wider and has a 2 mm longer wheelbase as compared to the former.

Skoda Karoq Vs Jeep Compass Powertrain:

Skoda is offering the Karoq with a sole 1.5-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine that belts out 150 PS of maximum power, along with 250 Nm of peak torque. This is the same engine that has been plonked on to the Volkswagen T-Roc, and can only be had with a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission.

Powertrain Skoda Karoq Jeep Compass Engine 1.5-litre TSI Turbo Petrol 1.5-litre MultiAir Turbo Petrol Power 150 PS 162 PS Torque 250 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 7-speed DSG automatic 6-speed manual/

7-speed DCT automatic

On the other hand, the Jeep Compass uses a 1.4-litre MultiAir turbocharged petrol engine that makes 162 PS power and 250 Nm torque, along with a 2.0-litre diesel motor that is rated at 173 PS/350 Nm. Both the petrol and diesel engines can be had with a 6-speed MT gearbox, while an optional 7-speed DCT and a 9-speed automatic transmission is optional respectively.

In addition, the diesel Compass also gets an optional 4×4 configuration, while the Karoq will be only be offered with a front-wheel-drive setup in India.

Skoda Karoq Vs Jeep Compass Features:

The Skoda Karoq will be made available in a single fully-loaded variant, and will get features like Skoda’s virtual cockpit digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, 17-inch alloy wheels, full-LED headlamps, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, dual-zone climate control, 12-way electrically-adjustable driver’s seat and more.

The Jeep Compass comes equipped with features like LED headlamps with DRLs, rain-sensing wipers, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 8-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with 4-way power lumbar support, rain-sensing wipers, auto-dimming IRVM and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

Skoda Karoq Vs Jeep Compass Safety:

On the safety front, the Karoq is expected to be offered with features such as up to 9 airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchors, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), ABS with EBD, hill-start assist control, four disc brakes and a reverse parking camera.

The Jeep Compass scores well in terms of safety too. It gets 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, Traction Control, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Panic Brake Assist, Hydraulic Boost Failure Compensation, Electronic Roll Mitigation, an electronic parking brake and a reverse parking camera.

Skoda Karoq Vs Jeep Compass Price:

Jeep retails the petrol variants of the Compass at a starting price of Rs 16.49 lakh, which goes up to Rs 21.92 lakh. On the other hand, the diesel trims of the SUV have been priced between 17.99 lakh and Rs 24.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Skoda on the other hand, is yet to announce an official price for the Karoq. However, we expect it to be priced similarly to its cousin, the Volkswagen T-Roc. Hence, the mid-size SUV could be priced at around Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Comparison Verdict

The Skoda Karoq is expected to be more affordable than the Jeep Compass, while it overall feels better equipped than the American-origin SUV. However, the Compass additionally gets a diesel powertrain, while it can also handle your offroading escapades since it gets a 4×4 setup. All in all, the Skoda Karoq will prove to be a tough competitor for the petrol version of Jeep Compass upon its launch.