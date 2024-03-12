New Skoda Compact SUV Coming In 2025 – Top Things To Know

Skoda compact SUV is set to be built on the heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform as its siblings Kushaq and Slavia; scheduled for launch in March 2025

Skoda India’s recent unveiling of its future plans for the domestic market, including the introduction of an all-new compact SUV and a battery electric vehicle, underscores its commitment to expanding its product range. It is set to be named from one of the following options: Kwiq, Kymaq, Kylaq, Kariq, or Kyroq.

The move comes as part of the next step in the India 2.0 project and it has already spawned the Kushaq and Slavia for Skoda along with the Taigun and Virtus for VW. An estimated 50 per cent of all Skodas manufactured outside of the Czech Republic originate from India, and thus the sub-four-metre SUV holds plenty of significance for the brand for its local sales and export volumes.

With the success of models like the Global NCAP five-star rated Kushaq and Slavia, India has emerged as one of the top five markets for Skoda. Thanks to the success of models like the Global NCAP five-star rated Kushaq and Slavia, India has become one of the top five markets for the company. Hot on the heels, the all-new compact SUV will be positioned in the largest segment the auto sector has on offer.

The Skoda compact SUV will help in the expansion of the brand’s production capacity by approximately 30 per cent. Underpinned by the heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform, which is also utilized in the Kushaq and Slavia models, this SUV is said to be a compelling and competitive offering to meet the evolving needs of Indian consumers.

Skoda offered a glimpse of its upcoming model through a teaser image, withholding further details for now. It showcases an upright front fascia with a prominent Skoda badge positioned in the centre. The design features a muscular bonnet with defined creases, complemented by sleek silver roof rails and a split headlamp cluster, muscular wheel arches and sharp wing mirrors.

It will take on Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. It is expected to be equipped with a 1.0L three-cylinder turbo petrol engine that develops 115 PS and 175 Nm. The powertrain will be connected to a six-speed manual or an automatic transmission. The compact SUV from Skoda will be positioned below the Slavia in terms of size and pricing, sharing several commonalities with its larger counterpart. It will hit the market around March 2025.