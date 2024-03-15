Upcoming Skoda Compact SUV Rendered Based On Teaser Image

Skoda Compact SUV has been rendered ahead of its market launch in March 2025; will be underpinned by the MQB A0 IN platform as the Kushaq and Slavia

Skoda recently announced that it will launch an all-new compact SUV and a BEV in India. The upcoming compact SUV is slated to be named from a selection of options, which include Kwiq, Kymaq, Kylaq, Kariq, or Kyroq. It represents the next phase in Skoda’s expansion strategy as the India 2.0 project has given rise to the Kushaq and Slavia.

The fact that about 50% of Skoda vehicles produced outside of the Czech Republic are manufactured in India underscores the importance of the country and the forthcoming sub-four-metre SUV will target high volumes in both domestic and export markets. Courtesy of the success of the Kushaq and Slavia, India has become one of the top five markets for the Czech automaker.

The all-new compact SUV has been confirmed to launch around March 2025 and Skoda revealed a subtle teaser at the event. It will be pitched against Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite and Skoda Kushaq in the highly competitive space and will be priced aggressively as well.

To achieve that, the Skoda compact SUV will sit on the heavily localised MQB A0 IN architecture found in the Kushaq, Slavia as well as the VW Taigun and Virtus. It is projected to boost the brand’s production capacity by around 30 per cent, facilitating its expansion efforts and for those who cannot wait, here we have brought you a rendering based on the teaser image.

It shows the presence of vertical black grille slats below the Skoda badge, a muscular bonnet structure, sharp LED lighting units, a sporty bumper section, bold-looking wheel arches and masculine wheels, black finished pillars and roofline, sleek ORVMs, black side body cladding, a strong beltline connecting the front and rear, etc.

It will be powered by a 1.0L three-cylinder turbo petrol engine generating 115 PS and 175 Nm of torque. This powertrain will be paired with either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission. Positioned below the Kushaq, the compact SUV will share several similarities with its midsize SUV sibling including the features list and body panels.