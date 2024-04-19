Upcoming Scrambler Bikes In India – Royal Enfield & Honda

Royal Enfield Scrambler 650, Himalayan 450-based Scram, Scram 440 and Honda CB350-based Scrambler are on the cards for the Indian market

Scrambler motorcycles have become quite popular in the Indian market lately and bike manufacturers are banking on this trend to introduce new models. The Triumph Scrambler 400X, Yezdi Scrambler and the Royal Enfield Scram 411 are currently the most popular names in the scrambler segment. The Indian two-wheeler market will witness the launch of multiple new Scrambler bikes in the next 6-12 months. So, let’s have a look at the details of upcoming Scrambler bikes in India.

1. Royal Enfield Himalayan 450-based Scram 450

Based on the new Himalayan 450, Royal Enfield is working on a new Scrambler motorcycle for the Indian market. The test prototype of the Scram 450 has already been spotted multiple times on the Indian roads and it will share its underpinnings with the new Himalayan. However, the rear sub-frame will be a new bolt-on unit to better suit the Scrambler’s overall stance and character.

It will draw power from the familiar 452cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine putting out 40 bhp and 40 Nm of peak torque from the Himalayan. Expected to go on sale by the end of 2024, the 2nd model in the brand’s 450cc range will get a single-piece seat, telescopic forks at the front, 17-inch alloy wheels at both ends, upswept exhaust and more.

2. Royal Enfield Scram 440

In addition to the Himalayan-based Scram 450, Royal Enfield is also working on a new Scram 440 which will get a new single-cylinder air/oil-cooled 440cc engine. The new engine will be derived from the existing 411cc motor doing duty on the current Scram 411. This new Scram 440 will likely replace the existing Scram 411 in the Royal Enfield’s line-up. While the details about the Scram 440 are scarce at the moment, the new motorcycle is expected to be positioned below the Himalayan 450 as well as the Scram 450 and will come at a far more affordable price tag.

3. Royal Enfield Scrambler 650

Featuring the same underpinnings as the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650, a 650cc Scrambler is also expected to join the Royal Enfield fleet. Spotted testing multiple times in India, the Scrambler 650 is expected to debut by the end of 2024. Long travel USD forks at the front, a round digital instrument cluster from the new Himalayan 450, 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel, wire-spoke rims, a single-piece seat and a round LED headlamp will be a part of the package. The scrambler 650 will use the familiar 648cc parallel-twin engine, however, there could be some changes in the power band and tuning to better use the bike’s use case.

4. Honda CB350-based Scrambler

The design patent of the Honda CB350-based Scrambler motorcycle was leaked online earlier this year. The new motorcycle will be positioned alongside the CB350-based Adventure motorcycle and its design was also patented in India. Expected to be launched by early 2025, the Honda Scrambler motorcycle will share its engine and underpinnings with the CB350.

The familiar 348.36cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine putting out 21 bhp and 30 Nm of peak torque will form the base of the CB350-based Scrambler. Talking about the hardware, the majority of the cycle parts will likely be a straight life-off from the CB350 to keep the costs in check. In terms of pricing, expect the CB350-based Adventure and Scrambler motorcycles to be positioned above the current CB350 range.