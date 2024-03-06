Upcoming Royal Enfield Scramblers – 450cc & 650cc Models

Royal Enfield’s 450cc and 650cc scrambler motorcycles have been spotted testing multiple times in India, giving us brief glimpses of what to expect from these upcoming bikes

Royal Enfield’s much-anticipated Roadster 450 (or Scram 450) and Scrambler 650 (could also be named Interceptor Bear 650, name yet to be confirmed) have been caught multiple times on camera during road testing. These bikes, showcasing Royal Enfield’s commitment to variety, offer riders a delightful fusion of classic aesthetics and modern performance.

The Roadster/Scram 450, a classic with a modern flair, will be a road-going version of the Himalayan 450. It gets a sleek round headlight, a robust fuel tank, and a tail section reminiscent of the Himalayan, exuding a sporty charm. It doesn’t have a tall front end though, making it feel a lot smaller than its ADV counterpart. With modern features like all-LED lighting and a potential circular TFT display, Royal Enfield is embracing the best of both worlds.

It also gets telescopic forks, a preload-adjustable monoshock, and 17-inch alloy wheels. As for the powertrain, it is expected to borrow the potent 39.5 bhp, 40 Nm liquid-cooled single-cylinder Sherpa engine from the Himalayan 450. This will ensure that the 450 Roadster/Scram gives tough competition to the likes of the Yezdi Scrambler and Honda CB350 RS.

Meanwhile, the Scrambler 650 (or Interceptor Bear 650) takes cues from the beloved Interceptor 650, radiating a rugged, back-to-basics charm. Featuring spoke wheels, a single-piece seat, and a round LED headlight, the Scrambler 650 exudes an adventurous spirit. The biggest difference would be the thicker padding on the seat, round taillight, and a taller handlebar.

Powered by the reliable 648cc parallel-twin engine, delivering 47 bhp and 52 Nm, the Scrambler 650 will offer impressive performance on both paved and unpaved roads. The USD fork at the front and twin non-gas charged shocks at the rear should ensure a smooth riding experience. This motorcycle is set to go head-to-head with models like the Benelli Leoncino 500 and the forthcoming Moto Morini Seiemmezzo 650.

There is no official word on their launch yet, but multiple sightings of near-production test models suggest that they both will go on sale soon. Rumours speak of the Scram 450 being priced at around Rs. 2.4 lakh, while the Scrambler 650 would likely have a price tag of around Rs. 4 lakh (all ex-showroom prices). We expect more details to leak soon, so stay tuned for further updates!