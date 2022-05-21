Upcoming Royal Enfield Scram 450 – 5 Things We Expect

Royal Enfield is expected to launch a new scrambler motorcycle – Scram 450 – in the near future, and the internet is already abuzz with speculations

Royal Enfield has a lot of new motorcycles lined up for launch in the Indian market. Recently, a new test model was spied on the roads, revealing that there is a new scrambler model in the pipeline as well. This new bike will likely be introduced as Scram 450 when it launches.

Here, we have listed all the things that we expect to see on the forthcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 450.

Design and styling

RE Scram 450 will have the same fuel tank and body panels as Himalayan 450, along with the same taillight and turn indicators. It won’t get a front fairing and windscreen, and thus the headlamp would be mounted on the front forks instead. Also, the scrambler will get a single-piece seat in place of a split seat.

The motorcycle will have a neo-retro design overall, and it will likely look much sleeker than the existing Scram 411. The riding posture won’t be too different though, with tall handlebars, centre-set footpegs, and a slightly tall seat.

New frame

Similar to the forthcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, the upcoming Scram 450 will get a new trellis frame. Compared to the half-duplex split cradle frame utilised by the current Himalayan and Scram 411, the new one will offer better stiffness, great for going on off-road adventures.

Equipment and features

The motorcycle will have a lot of upmarket features on offer, including USD front forks, a pre-load adjustable rear monoshock, a new digital instrument console, LED lighting, and much more. It will likely also get wire-spoked wheels with tubeless tyres.

Engine and transmission

Royal Enfield Scram 411 will be powered by the same powerplant as Himalayan 450 – a brand-new 450cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. This petrol motor is expected to belt out a peak power of over 45 PS, and it will likely come mated to a 6-speed transmission.

Expected price and launch

RE Scram 450 will likely launch in India sometime in 2023, and its price tag is expected to be a little below Rs. 3 lakh (ex-showroom price). It won’t have any direct rivals in the Indian market; Scram 450 will essentially be a more expensive alternative to Honda CB350 RS, Yezdi Scrambler, and of course, Royal Enfield Scram 411.