Upcoming Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Spotted Doing 120+ KMPH – Video

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will more likely be introduced sometime in 2022 in India and it will be based on the same platform as the Meteor and the new Classic

Royal Enfield is working on introducing an assortment of new motorcycles and the new generation Classic 350 launched a few months ago has been well received amongst customers. Last year, the Chennai-based manufacturer brought in the Meteor 350 to fill in the gap for the Thunderbird 350 with a new twin cradle chassis and a revised SOHC engine.

The same formula has been applied on to the all-new Classic 350 and more new models will be spawned out of it including the Hunter 350. It will have a retro design theme with a scrambler stance and will compete against the likes of Jawa 42 2.1 and Honda CB350 RS. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has been spotted testing for many months already.

The test prototypes show that the Hunter 350 is in its production state and the latest spy video gives a clear indication of the design details we have already known. It has also been said that the test mule was caught doing more than 120 kmph, which is quite impressive if it turns out to be the case, as the new Classic 350 can only max out 115 kmph and the exhaust note looks familiar too.

Both the motorcycle will share the engine as the 349 cc single-cylinder air- and oil-cooled fuel-injected SOHC engine from the Meteor 350 will be utilised, producing a maximum power output of just above 20 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque, and is paired with a five-speed transmission. The Hunter will be offered with telescopic front forks and twin rear shocks.

Other highlights in the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 are a flat handlebar, single-piece seat, round-shaped headlamp and tail lamp, slightly rearward set footpegs, upward tilted exhaust, alloy wheels (spoked wheels are also possible), dual-channel ABS system, a semi-digital instrument cluster with a Tripper Navigation system, and so on.

We do expect RE to introduce the Scram 411 – a road-biased version of the Himalayan next in the Indian market and it will likely be followed by the market launch of the Super Meteor in early 2022. The cruiser will reportedly make its world premiere at the 2021 EICMA show later this month.